Wyoming opponent preview: Utah State ushering in Blake Anderson era

Jason Shelley, who led Utah State in passing last season, has transferred after being dismissed from the team. Youngsters Andrew Peasley (five games played last season) and Cooper Legas are back, but Anderson brought his own quarterback with him in transfer Logan Bonner, who completed 60% of his passes in 11 games for Arkansas State last season and may very well be the favorite in the competition.

The Aggies’ offense got some good news when leading receiver Deven Thompkins pulled his name out of the transfer portal and decided to stay put, and Utah State is returning its offensive line intact. Leading rusher Jaylen Warren left for Oklahoma State, so the Aggies will need a new featured back to emerge. That could be Oregon State transfer Calvin Tyler Jr., and senior Devonta’e Henry-Cole is still in the backfield, too.

Utah State is also in dire need of improvement defensively — the Aggies finished in the bottom three of the Mountain West in yards and points allowed last season — and having its top nine tacklers back should help. The second level is particularly loaded with experience with leading tackler AJ Vongphachanh, senior Kevin Meitzenheimer and Arkansas State transfer Justin Rice, who began his college career at Fresno State, at linebacker.