Wyoming opponent preview: Weber State is no ordinary FCS challenge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Star-Tribune is taking an early look at each of Wyoming’s opponents in the order they appear on the Cowboys’ 2020 schedule. First up are the Weber State Wildcats.

LARAMIE — It would be easy for Wyoming and its fan base to overlook the lone Football Championship Subdivision opponent on the Cowboys’ schedule this fall.

Weber State, though, isn’t your ordinary level of FCS competition.

Assuming the beginning of the college football season isn’t affected by the coronavirus pandemic, UW will start things off against one of the more formidable teams from Division I’s lower level on Sept. 5 at War Memorial Stadium. Weber State is one of three teams on the Cowboys’ non-conference slate that won 11 games a season ago.

The Wildcats have been an FCS playoff participant each of the last four seasons and made their deepest postseason run under seventh-year coach Jay Hill last season, advancing to the semifinals for the first time ever and ending the season ranked No. 3 nationally — the highest ranking in program history. Weber State has won three straight Big Sky Conference championships, averaging 10.6 wins during that time.