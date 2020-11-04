Wyoming out to keep streaking in new-look Border War

LARAMIE -- Some of the faces and even the atmosphere for this year’s Border War are changing, but the intensity isn’t.
Wyoming and Colorado State will renew their rivalry Thursday when UW makes the 65-mile trip south to take on the Rams at Canvas Stadium in the 112th rendition of the Border War. It also will be the 53rd meeting with the Bronze Boot on the line since the traveling trophy was incorporated into the series in 1968.
The Cowboys (1-1, 1-1 Mountain West) have held on to the Boot the past four years, but UW isn’t content. Not when five straight wins would make for the longest streak for either side since the Cowboys won seven straight in the series from 1967-73. And not when what happened in the past has nothing to do with the present.
“It’s really, really important to keep the Boot here in Laramie,” UW senior receiver Ayden Eberhardt said. “Knowing that we have everyone backing us up, we need to bring that Boot back not only for our program and for us but for the entire state.”
Normally the rivalry games draws tens of thousands of fans in attendance no matter where it’s played, but that won’t be the case this year. Local public health orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic aren’t allowing CSU (0-1, 0-1) to have fans inside its 41,000-capacity stadium.
UW played in a similar environment in its opener at Nevada, which also didn’t permit fans. Still, it will take both sides some time to get used to an atmosphere that will be much less hostile than the norm during the Border War, but the vehemence on the field figures to be the same.
“Trying to prepare for it mentally, it’s different once you’re actually in the game and in that experience,” CSU offensive lineman Barry Wesley said of the rivalry game. “And with COVID, it’s going to be completely different. Normally you’ve got fans screaming and yelling, but with this year, it’s going to be interesting.”
It will be the first Border War experience for CSU coach Steven Addazio, who was hired in December after head coaching stints at Temple and, most recently, Boston College. He’s also spent time as an assistant at Florida and Notre Dame, where he was part of the Florida-Florida State and Notre Dame-Michigan rivalries.
After being in Fort Collins for 10 months, Addazio said he’s gotten a better appreciation of how important the Border War is to both sides, adding the uniqueness rivals any of those other games he’s experienced.
“The proximity of these two teams is so close,” Addazio said. “The rivalry has been going on so long. And the intensity of the rivalry, whether it’s in the community or whether it’s from donors, alumni or our players, you can feel the intensity of the game.”
The Rams will be without one of the Mountain West’s top playmakers all season in conference preseason offensive player of the year Warren Jackson, who opted out to start preparing for next year’s NFL Draft. UW had five defensive players opt out amid medical concerns related to the pandemic, and the Cowboys will also be without defensive linemen Garrett Crall (foot) and Ravontae Holt (undisclosed injury) against a CSU offense that’s keeping its quarterback plans under wraps.
Todd Centeio got the start over incumbent Patrick O’Brien in CSU’s opener at Fresno State, though Centeio was pulled in the second half for O’Brien after completing less than half his passes. Addazio said he’s already made a decision as to which one will get the start Thursday, but he isn’t publicly revealing his choice before kickoff.
UW coach Craig Bohl said the Cowboys are preparing to see both signal callers, and both will still have capable targets UW will have to contend with in the passing game. Receivers Dante Wright and Ty McCullouch are expected to be available for the Rams after missing the opener because of COVID-19 protocols, and then there’s 6-foot-4, 260-pound tight end Trey McBride, a next-level talent who caught 130 yards worth of passes last week and averaged 13 yards per reception against the Cowboys last season.
“He can catch, he can run, and he can block,” UW linebacker Chad Muma said. “Just talking about it as a (linebacking) corps and this defense, we’ve just got to be able to contain him and understand where he’s at because they like to go to him a lot.”
But UW is the team coming into this matchup with momentum following its 31-7 win over Hawaii. Meanwhile, the Rams lost to Fresno State 38-17 in a game they trailed by as many as four touchdowns. CSU held the Bulldogs to just 2 yards an attempt on 43 carries, but the Rams will get a stiffer test from UW’s ground-and-pound offense, which ranks fifth in the Mountain West in rushing through two games following last week’s 281-yard output on the ground.
“They have an identity, and they play to it,” Addazio said. “It’s very, very obvious to me watching the tape.”
All that’s left to do is play it out on the field in a game that doesn’t require any extra motivation.
“We appreciate the rivalry,” Bohl said. “It’s a big game for our state. It’s a big game for our players. … We value the Bronze Boot, and we’re going to do everything we can to really play well. Hopefully we’re fortunate enough to win.”
