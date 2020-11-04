Wyoming out to keep streaking in new-look Border War

UW played in a similar environment in its opener at Nevada, which also didn’t permit fans. Still, it will take both sides some time to get used to an atmosphere that will be much less hostile than the norm during the Border War, but the vehemence on the field figures to be the same.

“Trying to prepare for it mentally, it’s different once you’re actually in the game and in that experience,” CSU offensive lineman Barry Wesley said of the rivalry game. “And with COVID, it’s going to be completely different. Normally you’ve got fans screaming and yelling, but with this year, it’s going to be interesting.”

It will be the first Border War experience for CSU coach Steven Addazio, who was hired in December after head coaching stints at Temple and, most recently, Boston College. He’s also spent time as an assistant at Florida and Notre Dame, where he was part of the Florida-Florida State and Notre Dame-Michigan rivalries.

After being in Fort Collins for 10 months, Addazio said he’s gotten a better appreciation of how important the Border War is to both sides, adding the uniqueness rivals any of those other games he’s experienced.