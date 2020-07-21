Wyoming picked to finish second in division in Mountain West preseason poll

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE -- Wyoming was picked to finish second in the Mountain Division in the Mountain West preseason poll released Tuesday.

Boise State was again pegged to win the division title while San Diego State was the pick to win the West Division. The predicted order of finish in each division was voted on by media members league-wide.

UW received 90 points and got one-first place vote. It's only the second time since the league split into two six-team divisions in 2013 that UW has been picked to finish second or higher in its division (second in 2018).

UW, which is entering the seventh season of the Craig Bohl era, finished fourth in its division last season with a .500 conference record, but the Cowboys are returning more than 70 percent of their two-deep. UW has seven starters back on offense, including the conference’s reigning rushing champ, Xazavian Valladay; all five offensive linemen; and quarterback Sean Chambers, who will likely compete for the starting job with redshirt freshman Levi Williams after missing the final five games of last season with a knee injury.