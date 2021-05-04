Wyoming picks up commitment from California defensive back

Star-Tribune staff
LARAMIE -- Wyoming football has snagged its second verbal commitment in the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Cornerback Michael Sams gave his verbal pledge to the Cowboys on Monday night. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Sams is entering his senior season at Inglewood (California) High.
Sams joins Caden Becker in UW's 2022 recruiting class. Becker, a quarterback at Skutt Catholic in Omaha, Nebraska, gave his verbal commitment to the Cowboys last month.
COMMITTED🤠! @wyo_football@the_BBoyd @premiumsportsla@Inglewood_FBall @GregBiggins pic.twitter.com/1OQkui0ITI— Mike🥷🏾 (@mikethachaamp) May 4, 2021
