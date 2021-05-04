 Skip to main content
Wyoming picks up commitment from California defensive back
UW FOOTBALL RECRUITING

LARAMIE -- Wyoming football has snagged its second verbal commitment in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Cornerback Michael Sams gave his verbal pledge to the Cowboys on Monday night. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Sams is entering his senior season at Inglewood (California) High.

Sams joins Caden Becker in UW's 2022 recruiting class. Becker, a quarterback at Skutt Catholic in Omaha, Nebraska, gave his verbal commitment to the Cowboys last month.

