Wyoming picks up commitment from California receiver
UW FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Wyoming picks up commitment from California receiver

LARAMIE -- Wyoming football added to its 2022 recruiting class this week with a commitment from California wide receiver Jaylen Blizzard.

Blizzard, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound wideout from Calabasas High, gave his verbal commitment to the Cowboys on Monday. His commitment was publicly announced by his high school team on Twitter.

Blizzard is the first receiver to commit to the Cowboys and the third known commitment for UW in the 2022 recruiting cycle, joining Skutt Catholic (Nebraska) quarterback Caden Becker and Inglewood (California) defensive back Michael Sams.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Davis Potter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

