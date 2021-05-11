Wyoming picks up commitment from California receiver

LARAMIE -- Wyoming football added to its 2022 recruiting class this week with a commitment from California wide receiver Jaylen Blizzard.
Blizzard, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound wideout from Calabasas High, gave his verbal commitment to the Cowboys on Monday. His commitment was publicly announced by his high school team on Twitter.
This one was a long time coming and @wyo_football got a real baller in @jaylen_blizzard !!! Congratulations Jaylen on your commitment, you EARNED this! #Safehouse 🔐 pic.twitter.com/GnTo20qKXT— Calabasas High School Football (@CalabasasFtball) May 11, 2021
Blizzard is the first receiver to commit to the Cowboys and the third known commitment for UW in the 2022 recruiting cycle, joining Skutt Catholic (Nebraska) quarterback Caden Becker and Inglewood (California) defensive back Michael Sams.
Davis Potter
College Sports Reporter
Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter.
