Wyoming picks up first two 2021 commitments

LARAMIE -- Wyoming has notched its first two football commitments for the 2021 recruiting cycle in the last two weeks.
On Sunday, the Cowboys picked up a verbal pledge from Marist (Illinois) High defensive back Jovan Marsh. The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder publicly announced his decision via Twitter.
#AGTG New Beginnings... thank you to all the schools who have shown interest/love and offered @CoachCBohl @Coach_BMiller @JaySawvel pic.twitter.com/27zkdvzcKT— 𝕁𝕠𝕧𝕒𝕟 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕤𝕙🌟 (@Jd_Marsh) August 2, 2020
Marsh's decision comes on the heels of a commitment from Pleasanton (Nebraska) athlete Tyce Westland, who became the Cowboys' first 2021 commit when he publicly announced his decision July 23. Westland, at 6-4 and 215 pounds, could play tight end or defensive end in college.
Unless the football recruiting calendar changes in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the first day 2021 recruits will be allowed to sign with their school of choice is Dec. 16. The traditional signing period is scheduled to begin Feb. 3.
I’m very excited to announce that I am committed to The University of Wyoming! 🟤🟡🟤🤠 @CoachCBohl @CoachABohl @JaySawvel #RideForTheBrand @wyo_football pic.twitter.com/ZduxLQrTtR— Tyce Westland (@tyce_westland) July 23, 2020
