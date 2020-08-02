You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming picks up first two 2021 commitments
UW FOOTBALL RECRUITING

LARAMIE -- Wyoming has notched its first two football commitments for the 2021 recruiting cycle in the last two weeks.

On Sunday, the Cowboys picked up a verbal pledge from Marist (Illinois) High defensive back Jovan Marsh. The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder publicly announced his decision via Twitter.

Marsh's decision comes on the heels of a commitment from Pleasanton (Nebraska) athlete Tyce Westland, who became the Cowboys' first 2021 commit when he publicly announced his decision July 23. Westland, at 6-4 and 215 pounds, could play tight end or defensive end in college.

Unless the football recruiting calendar changes in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the first day 2021 recruits will be allowed to sign with their school of choice is Dec. 16. The traditional signing period is scheduled to begin Feb. 3.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

