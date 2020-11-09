Wyoming pivots to unexpected bye week following Air Force cancellation

LARAMIE — Whether it’s coaches or players, many of those involved in Wyoming’s football program have been chomping at the bit to play another game as soon as possible given the way the most recent one went for the Cowboys.

“I want this taste out of my mouth, and I think everybody is the same way,” offensive line coach Bart Miller said. “You don’t want to sit around and wait, especially after coming off a loss like we did last week in Fort Collins.”

Yet that’s the position UW finds itself in now that the coronavirus pandemic has had its first effect on the Cowboys’ eight-game schedule. Instead of preparing for Air Force to come to town Saturday, UW (1-2, 1-2 Mountain West) is going through an unexpected bye week following its 34-24 loss at Colorado State on Thursday.

The Cowboys aren’t slated to play again until Utah State (0-3, 0-3) visits War Memorial Stadium on Nov. 19 — a two-week break between competitions — now that their game against the Falcons has been canceled because of an increase in COVID-19 cases at the Air Force Academy and within its football program.