Wyoming pivots to unexpected bye week following Air Force cancellation

LARAMIE — Whether it’s coaches or players, many of those involved in Wyoming’s football program have been chomping at the bit to play another game as soon as possible given the way the most recent one went for the Cowboys.
“I want this taste out of my mouth, and I think everybody is the same way,” offensive line coach Bart Miller said. “You don’t want to sit around and wait, especially after coming off a loss like we did last week in Fort Collins.”
Yet that’s the position UW finds itself in now that the coronavirus pandemic has had its first effect on the Cowboys’ eight-game schedule. Instead of preparing for Air Force to come to town Saturday, UW (1-2, 1-2 Mountain West) is going through an unexpected bye week following its 34-24 loss at Colorado State on Thursday.
The Cowboys aren’t slated to play again until Utah State (0-3, 0-3) visits War Memorial Stadium on Nov. 19 — a two-week break between competitions — now that their game against the Falcons has been canceled because of an increase in COVID-19 cases at the Air Force Academy and within its football program.
UW coach Craig Bohl said he didn’t have any discussions with Air Force coach Troy Calhoun leading up to the Mountain West’s decision to cancel the game, though the Mountain West has roster thresholds in place this season that could put games in jeopardy any given week. Specifically, if a team has less than 53 players available or a shortage of players at certain positions because of positive tests and/or contact tracing, that team can cancel its game and have it deemed a no contest.
Bohl said he only found out about the cancellation shortly before the Mountain West made a public announcement late Sunday afternoon. UW’s coaching staff sent a group text to the players informing them of the decision.
“Those decisions I’m sure were above (Calhoun’s) level just like mine,” Bohl said. “I do know in the Mountain West, there’s a threshold that they have as far as the positivity rate, and evidently they must have crossed that threshold.”
Bohl wasn’t surprised. Air Force’s coronavirus outbreak began last week, which forced the Falcons to postpone their game with Army over the weekend. Since the Cowboys played Thursday, Bohl said they had already started preparing for Air Force and done some “pretty extensive” game planning even if getting to that game was a longshot.
The UW-Air Force game is one of more than 40 Football Bowl Subdivision games that have been postponed or canceled because of coronavirus-related issues. The game won’t be rescheduled.
“When I heard their game was canceled prior to our game, in the back of my mind, I’d seen very few teams around the country when they have one game canceled that it’s just one week,” Bohl said. “Typically it takes a couple weeks to get everything cleaned up. I want to wish Air Force the very best as they’re going through some trying times.”
Bohl said he had some conversations about finding another opponent for this week with UW athletic director Tom Burman, who reached out to some schools. Bohl declined to specify which teams were contacted, but the Cowboys won’t get the chance to immediately redeem themselves this weekend.
Instead, UW has an extra week to work on itself. The Cowboys will also mix in some preparations for Utah State, but Bohl said much of UW’s practice time this week will be spent on fundamentals after a sloppy showing against CSU.
“I’d say the mindset going into this week is forgetting about that loss last week and moving on and just getting better everyday,” tight end Treyton Welch said. “And having the opportunity to get better on and off the field meeting-wise and practice-wise.”
Not only did the Cowboys commit eight penalties — an unusually high number for a Craig Bohl-coached team — but two turnovers by quarterback Levi Williams helped put UW in an early 14-0 hole that proved to be insurmountable. There were also coverage busts that allowed the Rams to average more than 14 yards per completion and breakdowns along a revamped offensive line.
Right guard Logan Harris missed Thursday’s game with a medical issue that’s not coronavirus-related, Bohl said. Bohl added he expects Harris to be back at some point this season, though he said it’s doubtful the senior will be ready for Utah State.
Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Latrell Bible has unseated incumbent Rudy Stofer as the starting left tackle for the time being. Miller said Bible, who’s put on 60 pounds since last season, is one of the Cowboys’ best five linemen right now, but there’s still plenty of work to do for a unit that’s yielded nine sacks in three games.
“I think it’s important at this juncture of the season that we improve as a football team,” Bohl said.
The Cowboys now find themselves with more time than they thought they’d have to get that done.
“We’re definitely frustrated and can’t wait to get to Utah State,” running back Trey Smith said.
