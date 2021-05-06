Wyoming planning to go the traditional route with its spring game

LARAMIE -- No point systems. And no running clock, at least at the start.

With Wyoming set to host its most normal on-campus football weekend in more than a year, the Cowboys are planning to do the same with the format of their spring game Saturday. The Brown and Gold scrimmage -- UW’s first spring game since 2019 after the coronavirus pandemic forced the Cowboys to cancel spring ball all together last year -- will consist of the usual four quarters with a winner decided at the end, UW coach Craig Bohl said.

Each quarter may even last the standard 15 minutes, though Bohl said he’s still giving that some thought.

“I think we’ll have a normal game,” Bohl said. “I’ll look at the length of the quarters that we have, but I think it’s really important. We’re going to try to play all the players who have participated this spring, and I think that’s really a good thing. I know there are some guys who may be from this area that are going to have some relatives come and watch them play. And so to get them on the field is going to be important.”