Wyoming plans to take extra precautions ahead of its season opener at Nevada

“Normally we hop on a plane and we give players some sandwiches and things to drink, and we’re not doing that,” Bohl said. “All of our players are going to be masked up the whole time. Typically we’ve had somewhat open seating on an airplane. This time we’re going to stage different guys sitting in different places.”

On Thursday, players, coaches and other football staffers were tested for the third and final time this week as part of the Mountain West’s weekly rapid antigen testing system, though Bohl said the team is going to cut down on the size of its travel party regardless of the results. Team meetings and pregame meals are rituals for college football teams, but with those kinds of activities resulting in outbreaks at other programs, Bohl said the Cowboys will reconsider holding those in group settings this weekend.

Last month, an outbreak among Notre Dame’s football team prior to its game against South Florida was caused primarily by a pregame meal. The Fighting Irish had to postpone their Sept. 26 game against Wake Forest.

“They felt like they had an outbreak because of a pregame meal,” Bohl said. “It’s a new year, and we’re trying to do everything we can to limit that.”

Players and coaches will also have more room to spread out on the sideline during the game. The area for them to stand normally stretches from one 25-yard line to the other, but that has expanded to the 15-yard lines this season.

