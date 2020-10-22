Wyoming plans to take extra precautions ahead of its season opener at Nevada

LARAMIE — If everything goes according to plan, Saturday’s opener against Nevada will be the first of eight games Wyoming will play during this abbreviated season.
Like every other college football team, though, there’s a formidable opponent that won’t be found on the Cowboys’ schedule.
The novel coronavirus is still prevalent in America. And with many students returning to campus for in-person instruction for the fall semester, it began spreading on college campuses just as football teams began preparations for seasons that were already postponed.
The Mountain West initially canceled its fall football season in August before eventually reinstating it once more rapid testing became available. Still, more than 30 Football Bowl Subdivision games have already been postponed or canceled as a result of teams having a limited number of players available because of positive tests and subsequent contact tracing.
“I’ve heard this many times: The challenges so much this year, while we’re playing great opponents and you’re fielding a team, you’re really challenged with this virus and how you deal with it to make sure you present a football team that’s healthy and safe,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “The fewer number of outbreaks you have, the better chance you are to make through on a successful note this year.”
UW hasn’t been immune to COVID-19. The Cowboys briefly paused practice early this month after 11 freshman players tested positive, but they’ve been able to largely limit the spread to this point. According to roster thresholds set by the Mountain West, a team has the option to cancel its game any given week if it has fewer than 53 overall players available or a shortage of available players at certain positions because of coronavirus-related issues, though that hasn’t been a concern for UW at this point.
But as the Cowboys prepare to travel outside of their bubble for the first time this season, they plan to take extra precautions starting with their flight to Nevada on Friday.
“Normally we hop on a plane and we give players some sandwiches and things to drink, and we’re not doing that,” Bohl said. “All of our players are going to be masked up the whole time. Typically we’ve had somewhat open seating on an airplane. This time we’re going to stage different guys sitting in different places.”
On Thursday, players, coaches and other football staffers were tested for the third and final time this week as part of the Mountain West’s weekly rapid antigen testing system, though Bohl said the team is going to cut down on the size of its travel party regardless of the results. Team meetings and pregame meals are rituals for college football teams, but with those kinds of activities resulting in outbreaks at other programs, Bohl said the Cowboys will reconsider holding those in group settings this weekend.
Last month, an outbreak among Notre Dame’s football team prior to its game against South Florida was caused primarily by a pregame meal. The Fighting Irish had to postpone their Sept. 26 game against Wake Forest.
“They felt like they had an outbreak because of a pregame meal,” Bohl said. “It’s a new year, and we’re trying to do everything we can to limit that.”
Players and coaches will also have more room to spread out on the sideline during the game. The area for them to stand normally stretches from one 25-yard line to the other, but that has expanded to the 15-yard lines this season.
