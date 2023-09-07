Wyoming

RB SAM SCOTT: The sophomore is in position to get the start after scoring a touchdown and the game-winning 2-point conversion against Texas Tech. UW would like to get its tailback running game on track after quarterback Andrew Peasley led the team with 68 net yards on the ground against the Red Raiders.

LB SHAI SUIAUNOA: The Pokes’ weak-side linebacker set the tone for the defense with a team-high 12 tackles last week and will have to chase down some speedy Portland State skill players with opposing offenses focused on preseason MW defensive player of the year Easton Gibbs in the middle.

QB EVAN SVOBODA: If Peasley and the Pokes play well there’s a chance the talented backup quarterback will finally get to throw some passes in a game. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Svoboda could gain some confidence with a big second half.

Portland State

QB DANTE CHACHERE: The athletic dual-threat signal caller was limited to 5-for-14 passing for 35 yards, including a touchdown pass to freshman Chance Miller, and led the Vikings with 53 yards rushing on six carries before getting pulled early in the 81-7 loss at Oregon. Expect Chachere to play much better and throughout the game against the Pokes.

WR NATE BENNETT: The veteran receiver was also quiet against the Ducks but will be the No. 1 target for Chachere on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. Bennett enters the game with four career touchdowns and 1,133 yards.

LB MICHAEL MONTGOMERY: The freshman led the Vikings with 14 tackles against Oregon. Most of those came in the second half when the game was out of reach, but Montgomery proved capable of playing a leading role on PSU’s defense.