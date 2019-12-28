Wyoming privately decides on starting quarterback for the Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. — Craig Bohl knows who’s going to start at quarterback for Wyoming in its bowl game. The Cowboys’ coach just isn’t ready to reveal that information.
After saying earlier this month he may go all the way up to game time to decide between Tyler Vander Waal and true freshman Levi Williams, Bohl said Saturday the coaching staff has “made a decision with what we’re doing” at the position ahead of Wyoming’s Arizona Bowl matchup with Georgia State on New Year’s Eve. Bohl said an announcement would be made soon — possibly as soon as the Cowboys’ practice Saturday was over — but no public acknowledgement had been made of who the Cowboys’ QB1 would be as of early Saturday night.
But recent developments may provide an indication.
Vander Waal started the final four games of the regular season once Sean Chambers went down with a season-ending knee injury, but Williams began rotating with Vander Waal during Wyoming’s win over Colorado State on Nov. 22. Vander Waal completed more than 65 percent of his passes in the Cowboys’ loss at Boise State but completed just 53.5 percent over the final three games with five turnovers and no passing touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Williams’ reps increased to the point that he took over almost exclusively in the second half of the regular-season finale at Air Force. Bohl said Williams’ reps had also increased in practice to where he and Vander Waal were splitting first-team reps. Vander Waal, a redshirt sophomore who began last season as the starter before Chambers eventually took over, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 17.
The 6-foot-5, 208-pound Williams has accounted for 237 total yards, one rushing touchdown and one turnover in the two games he’s played.
Swen available for game
Running back Titus Swen has been cleared to play and will dress out for Tuesday’s game, but the true freshman isn’t currently among the Cowboys’ healthiest options at the position.
Swen began practicing again earlier this month after missing the final six games of the season with a knee injury, but Bohl said Swen was being held out of Saturday’s practice. Bohl added Xazavian Valladay, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark but dealt with a knee injury late in the season, is close to full strength.
“The other guys are a little bit quicker and coming out of their breaks faster, and he’s a little bit rusty,” Bohl said of Swen. “He’s going to dress and he’s available, but he just hasn’t cracked the top 3 line (on the depth chart).”
Swen is still Wyoming’s third-leading rusher with 349 yards. His 5.2 yards per carry are second-most among players with at least 50 carries for the Cowboys this season.
Monitoring the situation
With final exams completed for the fall semester, this is around the time teams find out if they have any players who are academically ineligible, which would keep them from playing in their bowl game.
Bohl said he’s been monitoring the academic side of things with his team but is still waiting for the process to play out.
“The grades have to be posted, but nobody’s given me any indication that we won’t have all the guys (for the bowl game),” Bohl said.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.