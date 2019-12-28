Wyoming privately decides on starting quarterback for the Arizona Bowl

After saying earlier this month he may go all the way up to game time to decide between Tyler Vander Waal and true freshman Levi Williams, Bohl said Saturday the coaching staff has “made a decision with what we’re doing” at the position ahead of Wyoming’s Arizona Bowl matchup with Georgia State on New Year’s Eve. Bohl said an announcement would be made soon — possibly as soon as the Cowboys’ practice Saturday was over — but no public acknowledgement had been made of who the Cowboys’ QB1 would be as of early Saturday night.