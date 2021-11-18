Wyoming punter Ralph Fawaz chases high standard set by Mountain West peers

LARAMIE – During an ordinary season or in a different part of the country, Wyoming’s Ralph Fawaz would have a chance to earn all-conference honors.

But the Mountain West is having an extraordinary 2021 season punting the football.

The MWC will almost certainly produce the Ray Guy Award winner, with San Diego State’s Matt Araiza being the clear-cut favorite and Colorado State’s Ryan Stonehouse the likely runner-up.

“I think the Mountain West probably has the best punters in all of college football,” Fawaz said. “Statistically, if you look at it, there are some great guys. If you look at those special teams, what those players have is age on me and (UW placekicker) John (Hoyland). …

“There’s a lot to learn and take from it. They are setting records for me and John to come in and break them.”

Araiza should probably be a Heisman Trophy candidate.

There isn’t a college football player having a more outstanding season at his position than the SDSU punter.

Entering the Aztecs’ game at UNLV on Friday night, Araiza is averaging 52.25 yards per punt, which is well ahead of the FBS single-season record set in 2018 by Texas A&M’s Braden Mann (50.98).

Araiza has already set the single-season record with 34 punts of 50 or more yards and 17 punts of 60 or more yards.

The Aztecs’ special teams star had an 86-yard punt against San Jose State and an 81-yarder against Air Force that traveled 84 yards in the air from his own end zone. Araiza has also made 13 field goals this season.

“The kicking game and some of the things that Matt (does), let’s call it like it is, is pretty astonishing when you kick a ball 80-plus yards in the air,” SDSU head coach Brady Hoke said of Araiza. “You don’t see that kind of change of field position very often. He’s the MVP as far as I’m concerned right now with how he’s played and what he’s done.”

Stonehouse, the first-team all-MWC punter the past three seasons, is the NCAA career leader in punting average (47.7) and is second in the FBS this season behind Araiza, averaging 51.74 yards per punt with a long of 81 yards.

San Jose State’s Will Hart (44.08) and Fawaz (42.91) are also in the top 45 nationally for punting average.

The MWC also features some of the top placekickers in the FBS this season with CSU’s Cayden Camper, Boise State’s Jonah Dalmas, UNLV’s Daniel Gutierrez, Hawaii’s Matthew Shipley and Nevada’s Brandon Talton all semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award.

Camper (23) and Dalmas (22) rank first and second, respectively, in made field goals this season. Talton (19) is fifth and Utah State’s Connor Coles (17) is ninth.

Hoyland, has only attempted nine field goals this season, making six of them. The sophomore is 19-for-23 (82.6%) on field goals and 42-for-42 on extra points during his career.

Fawaz, who has been named the MWC freshman of the week twice this season, has placed 22 of his punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line and booted 14 punts of 50 or more yards with a long of 76 yards.

“I think the whole team has a sense of comfort with us, too,” Fawaz said. “I think me and John could be the best in the Mountain West here in a couple years.”

