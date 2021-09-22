Wyoming punter Ralph Fawaz has helped elevate Cowboys special teams

“I know those guys are doing absolutely everything to help our team win," Fawaz said. "We’re all real close friends. So it's nice to play for them and do well for them and help them.”

While Cowboys fans were focused on the new offense during the spring game, Fawaz was living a nightmare at War Memorial Stadium when his muffed punt was returned by freshman defensive back Zaire Jackson for a touchdown.

In June, Bohl used the NCAA transfer portal to add Clayton Stewart to the roster to compete with Fawaz for the starting job. Stewart, who has three years of eligibility remaining, had nine punts of 50-plus yards at Texas State, including a long of 60 yards.

But Fawaz was unfazed during fall camp and won the battle. During the opener against Montana State, he averaged 45.7 yards per punt with five of the six kicks downed inside the Bobcats’ 20-yard line.

“It did help me,” Fawaz said. “Clayton is a great, he's a phenomenal punter. He can hit some crazy great balls. Coach Bohl always talks about how competition brings out the best of us, and it definitely did.”

The loss of long snapper Read Sunn to a season-injury suffered during camp has added to Bohl’s stress level. Defensive end Teagan Liufau has been handling the duties in the punt game.