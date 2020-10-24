Wyoming pushes Nevada to the brink without Sean Chambers before falling in overtime

RENO, Nev. — Wyoming rallied to make a game of it in its season opener without its starting quarterback, but a furious rally by the Cowboys ultimately fell short.
The Cowboys lost Sean Chambers to another injury on the game's opening series and trailed 28-6 late in the third quarter, but UW’s offense pieced together three straight scoring drives to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter. UW sent the game to overtime tied at 31 when freshman John Hoyland connected on a 42-yard field with 23 seconds left.
Hoyland gave the Cowboys their first lead when he came back with a 38-yarder at the end of UW's overtime possession, but Nevada found the end zone for the winning score four plays later when Carson Strong connected with Romeo Doubs from 9 yards out to lift Nevada to a 37-34 win.
“The will to fight and to staying poised and composed is there, but there’s things we’ve got to do better,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “Certainly we can’t dig that deep of a hole. But there are things that we can build on.”
UW always had plans to play both of their signal callers in an opener that was played in front of no fans inside Mackay Stadium, but Williams took a majority of the snaps for the Cowboys’ offense once Chambers went down with a broken left fibula on UW’s third play from scrimmage. After trainers looked at Chambers’ ankle/foot area for an extended period of time, he was carted off the field.
Chambers didn’t return to the game but came back out to the Cowboys’ sideline, where some of his teammates hugged him with his leg propped up on a training table. Chambers, who has sustained season-ending injuries to his right leg and left knee the last two seasons, watched the rest of the game from the sideline on crutches with a boot on his lower left leg.
“That was hard to see that with the way he battled in the offseason,” linebacker Chad Muma said. “And then to see him go down like that early on, I think it hurt all of us. But he came and he rallied for us.”
Asked if Chambers’ injury is another season-ender, Bohl said it’s likely “in that category.”
Support Local Journalism
UW’s defense helped the Cowboys stay close early with the Wolf Pack leading just 14-6 at the break. UW forced a pair of fumbles, one of which led to the first of two field goals for Hoyland.
But the Cowboys had few answers for Nevada’s passing attack paced by sophomore Strong, the Mountain West’s second-leading passer among returning signal callers last season. Strong went 39 of 52 passing for 420 yards and four touchdowns, including a 10-yarder to Cole Turner to give the Wolf Pack their largest lead at 28-6 with 3 minutes, 47 seconds left in the third quarter.
“I thought there were maybe some times when we were pressing in press coverage, we weren’t using great technique,” Bohl said. “Then when we played off, that quarterback threw the ball well. And then the thing that really began to hurt us were some of the vertical routes with the tight end.
“We’ve got to clean some things up there."
But UW’s offense, which had just 106 yards at the half, went to work with some help from Nevada defensive back Tyson Williams, who was called for targeting on receiver Ayden Eberhardt to move the Cowboys deep into UW territory. The Cowboys' first touchdown came on the next play when Williams scampered in for a 21-yard scoring run to cut the deficit in half.
“Very cheap play, but it kind of fired us up,” receiver Gunner Gentry said.
UW's defense forced back-to-back three-and-outs, and the offense took advantage. Williams led the Cowboys on an eight-play, 65-yard drive capped by a 22-yard touchdown pass to Gentry and followed that with an 8-yard scoring run five minutes later. The Cowboys pulled out the jump pass on the two-point conversion, and Williams found tight end Treyton Welch to draw the Cowboys even with 8:30 remaining.
Williams finished 16 of 31 passing and accounted for 314 total yards but threw his first interception deep in UW territory on the Cowboys' next possession, gifting Nevada a go-ahead field goal. UW got the ball back with 1:30 and drove 74 yards to set up Hoyland's tying kick at the end of regulation.
But Nevada made one more play at the end to spoil the Cowboys' valiant comeback bid on a night when the Cowboys lost more than a game.
“Any time you lose one of your starters and a key starter at quarterback, that changes things,” Bohl said. “We’ll look to see what things Levi can do well. … There’s a lot of season left, and Levi is going to be our guy.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!