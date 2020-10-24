Wyoming pushes Nevada to the brink without Sean Chambers before falling in overtime

Chambers didn’t return to the game but came back out to the Cowboys’ sideline, where some of his teammates hugged him with his leg propped up on a training table. Chambers, who has sustained season-ending injuries to his right leg and left knee the last two seasons, watched the rest of the game from the sideline on crutches with a boot on his lower left leg.

“That was hard to see that with the way he battled in the offseason,” linebacker Chad Muma said. “And then to see him go down like that early on, I think it hurt all of us. But he came and he rallied for us.”

Asked if Chambers’ injury is another season-ender, Bohl said it’s likely “in that category.”

UW’s defense helped the Cowboys stay close early with the Wolf Pack leading just 14-6 at the break. UW forced a pair of fumbles, one of which led to the first of two field goals for Hoyland.

But the Cowboys had few answers for Nevada’s passing attack paced by sophomore Strong, the Mountain West’s second-leading passer among returning signal callers last season. Strong went 39 of 52 passing for 420 yards and four touchdowns, including a 10-yarder to Cole Turner to give the Wolf Pack their largest lead at 28-6 with 3 minutes, 47 seconds left in the third quarter.