Wyoming QB Andrew Peasley leads Gold to 26-22 win in Cowboys' spring game

LARAMIE – The laundry was a little confusing for Wyoming’s spring game.

The Gold, which wore white jerseys because the 2022 shipment of brown uniforms has not arrived, defeated the Brown 26-22 on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

The two quarterbacks on the Gold squad, starter Andrew Peasley and backup Hank Gibbs, wore blue jerseys, indicating defensive players weren’t allowed to hit them.

The Brown signal-callers, Evan Svoboda and Jayden Clemons, wore white jerseys, which meant they were free game.

But there was some clarity during the Cowboys’ 114-play game.

Peasley looked like a heavy favorite to be the starter when the season kicks off Aug. 27 at Illinois. The Utah State transfer finished 12-for-21 passing for 201 yards with two touchdowns on a windy afternoon.

The other three quarterbacks were a combined 12-for-34 passing for 97 yards with no touchdowns.

“I was pleased with his body of work during the course of the spring, but we’ve got to get better there,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said of the quarterback position. “I thought we were inconsistent in the passing game. We’ve got to throw the ball with better accuracy.”

Joshua Cobbs showed why he is the new leader of the wide receiver unit with Isaiah Neyor transferring to Texas. The 6-foot-4 sophomore had a game-high six receptions for 58 yards.

Mississippi transfer Jakorey Hawkins was a ball hawk. UW’s new cornerback made a one-handed interception and had his hands on the football two other times.

“I got one today. Tried to pull that hat trick though and get three,” said Hawkins, who appeared to solidify a starting cornerback spot opposite Cameron Stone this spring. “Something to work on.”

Both offenses struggled early in the game with nose tackle Cole Godbout and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole manhandling the interior of UW’s revamped offensive line.

Peasley was sacked by redshirt defensive end Braden Siders and picked by Hawkins on a ball that bounced off wide receiver Wyatt Wieland.

Safety Miles Williams forced a D.Q. James fumble, which was grabbed in midair by defensive end DeVonne Harris and set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Joseph Braasch to give the Brown a 7-0 lead.

Peasley answered with a 67-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jackson Marcotte, who made the catch down the seam after Hawkins got his fingertips on the ball.

“I saw the coverage when we lined up and said, ‘He might throw me the ball,’” Marcotte said. “I always tell our quarterbacks, if you just get me one once in a while that’s awesome. It felt good. It was good to be out there with some fans. Just a good day.”

John Hoyland, who missed a 55-yard field goal with the wind in the first quarter, made attempts of 22 and 27 yards to extend the Gold lead to 13-7 at the intermission.

In the third quarter, Clemons completed a 32-yard pass to Braasch on fourth-and-4 and Caleb Cooley ran for a 6-yard touchdown to give the Brown a 14-13 lead.

Gavin Beerup, who recently moved from quarterback to receiver, made the toughest catch of the day but was out of bounds.

Peasley connected with Jaylen Sargent on a 35-yard touchdown to begin the fourth-quarter fireworks.

Braasch broke off a 51-yard touchdown scamper and Clemons completed a 2-point conversion pass to tight end Colin O’Brien to give the Brown a 22-19 lead with 5:52 remaining.

“It was definitely good to be out there and get a feel for the ball and everything like that,” said Braasch, a redshirt freshman who finished with 80 yards rushing on 14 carries. “And it’s definitely good to get a little bit of steam rolling behind you.”

Titus Swen was not given a carry after establishing himself as the clear-cut starter during the 14 practices leading into the spring game.

Dawaiian McNeely, who missed a chunk of the spring recovering from hip surgery, made the most of the opportunity with 13 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Marcotte made the key block to spring McNeely for the game-winning 64-yard score.

“That was definitely good just to get back out there with the guys,” McNeeley said. “I knew it was going to happen when Jackson Marcotte set that block. That was a good run.”

Bohl will not be releasing a post-spring depth chart, but Pokes fans can pencil Peasley in at QB1.

“They’re not going to announce anything. I take my reps for what I get and I’m very grateful,” Peasley said. “For me it’s just leading the guys. We want to be the best we can be as an offense and a defense, too. That’s how I look at it until I’m the starter or whatever it is.”

