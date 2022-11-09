Wyoming QB Andrew Peasley looking to provide some balance in the Border War

LARAMIE – Run the damn ball.

It’s the unofficial slogan of Wyoming football.

The punishing philosophy was certainly working well for the Cowboys before the bye as the team piled up back-to-back 300-plus rushing games for the first time in the Craig Bohl era during wins over Utah State ad Hawaii.

“I know sometimes our critiquing on the outside, 'All you do is run up the middle,’” Bohl said. “Well, I think you’re seeing the benefits of that. And you’re seeing also, when teams don’t have that in their back pocket, how they will begin to struggle.”

There’s nothing Bohl would love more than for the Cowboys (6-3 overall, 4-1 Mountain West) to run over Colorado State on Saturday at Canvas Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

But Andrew Peasley will likely have to make more big plays in the passing game to win the Border War.

During UW’s current three-game winning streak, the veteran quarterback is a combined 30-for-52 (57.7%) for 449 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Pokes aren’t going to apologize for how they're winning, but at some point a more balanced attack will be needed to stay in contention for the MW title.

“The biggest thing for me is just kind of operating within the system,” Peasley said of adjusting from Utah State’s spread attack to UW’s pro-style offense after transferring in January. “Obviously, we’re not an air raid team and we’re not going to go out and throw the ball like, what did Pat Mahomes throw it, 70 times (Sunday) night? That’s just not who we are.

“It shows when we have two games with over 300 (yards) rushing. I take a lot of pride in the run checks and my job in the run game. I think it has been pretty good and the best thing is we’re still winning.”

Peasley accounted for 71 rushing yards and two touchdowns while completing just seven passes for 76 yards with two picks during the 27-20 victory in Honolulu.

“You’re going to have interceptions, but I thought they were not very timely,” Bohl said. “We need to take care of the ball better and (Peasley) has to go through his progressions with his reads. He’s a hard critic of himself and he’s going to need to make better decisions and put it where it needs to be better.”

Last week the focus for the offense was improving third-down efficiency (4-for-11 at Hawaii), according to Peasley.

The Cowboys also got an early start on preparing for CSU, which has allowed an average of 154.6 rushing yards per game (78th in the FBS) and 237.9 passing yards per game (80th) this season.

UW ranks 25th nationally in yards per rushing attempt (5.02), 30th in rushing yards (194 per game), 116th in yards per pass attempt (6.1) and 124th in passing yards (145.0 per game).

Wide receiver Joshua Cobbs did have three receptions for 50 yards, including a critical 25-yard catch on a third-and-12, to help the Pokes return home from Hawaii with the Paniolo Trophy for the first time since 1997.

“The pass game was, I wouldn’t say not hitting, but our run game was so good so it was hard to incorporate that in,” Peasley said of the offense’s performance against Hawaii. “At the end of the game, that was a big-time catch by (Cobbs) to put us on the goal line to set up that game-winning touchdown in reality.”

Some balance from Peasley through the air may be required in the Border War, but running backs Titus Swen, D.Q. James and Dawaiian McNeely are likely options A, B and C.