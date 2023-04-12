LARAMIE – It’s time for the coaching staff to really get to know Evan Svoboda.

That’s why the sophomore quarterback is getting the second-team reps during Wyoming’s spring practice.

Andrew Peasley returns for a second season as the Pokes’ starter. His backup in 2022, Jayden Clemons, is also competing after seeing the field in two big games and the Arizona Bowl down the stretch.

After a year developing behind the scenes and learning the playbook, Svoboda is taking meaningful snaps with the hope of making the depth chart decision difficult for the coaching staff in the fall.

“It was definitely overwhelming last year when I first got here,” Svoboda said after Tuesday’s practice. “Having a year under my belt, I’m definitely more comfortable. I know all the guys now and practices have been smooth.”

Svoboda played sparingly at Snow College before taking advantage of the decisions by Levi Williams and Sean Chambers to enter the portal by transferring to UW in January 2021 along with Peasley.

Offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said head coach Craig Bohl and defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel were cooperative in designing practices to maximize efforts to improve the Cowboys’ passing game.

That means putting the quarterbacks in the deep end by forcing them to execute more third-down and red-zone situations against a variety of different coverages and pressures.

It’s time for Svoboda to sink or swim.

“I think Evan, without having played in games or scrimmages for a long time, he’s a little bit more at a seven-on-seven (level). He’s got to learn how to play football,” Polasek said. “The truth of the matter is this position is coming down more and more to who can extend plays, who can find outlets and check-downs. Sometimes your best outlet and check-down is scrambling.

“So, just getting him to process not only the playbook but the footwork, the fundamentals, then to be gritty. He has to learn to not be greedy but keep being gritty to keep himself on the field.”

Svoboda’s physical stature – he is currently listed at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds – is intriguing for a program that has struggled at quarterback since Josh Allen left for the NFL.

Arm strength is not an issue for Svoboda either, considering he set the javelin record at Red Mountain High in Mesa, Arizona, with a throw of 170 feet, 4 inches.

But Svoboda’s senior season on the gridiron was shortened due to the pandemic. He was 87-for-156 (55.8%) passing for 1,286 yards with 13 touchdowns in seven games.

“We feel pretty good about the work that (Clemons) has done and we know a lot about him. Evan is getting the bulk of this opportunity because we don’t know a lot about him,” Polasek said. “In this day and age we have to know what we have and then we have to move on. That’s just the reality of it.”

Tight end John Michael Gyllenborg, a 6-5, 243-pound sophomore, knows Svoboda as well as anyone on the team. The talented big men on campus are roommates.

“We are kind of in the same boat where we have high upside on the physical side, but in our head and the I.Q., we’re just building on that side,” Gyllenborg said. “I think as we get more comfortable with the guys around us, the coaches, the system, you’re starting to see both of us come out of our shell a little bit on the field. We’re going to mess up. It’s about growing, watching the film.

“I’ve seen Evan get much better. It’s awesome to see. He locks in and really hones in on his craft and really works to understand everything.”

Peasley, who was at Utah State for four seasons before taking the portal from Logan to Laramie, solidified his status as UW’s starter during last year's spring game when the other quarterbacks struggled.

Svoboda, who was 1-for-5 passing for four yards and an interception in his first Brown and Gold game, is looking forward to showing he has closed the gap during this year’s spring game on April 29 at War Memorial Stadium.

“Being patient is probably the biggest thing that I’ve learned since being here. It’s a big key,” Svoboda said. “I’m in the best shape of my life right now and am just focusing on the mental side of the game – reading defenses, understanding our offense and where I’m going with the ball, vision, timing and accuracy. ...

“It’s an awesome opportunity for me and I’m trying to take advantage of these opportunities I’m getting.”