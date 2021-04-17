Wyoming QB Levi Williams 'much better' following shoulder injury

“Within our passing tree, we really had to scale some things back,” Bohl said. “We were really way off, and what that forced us to do was become way too one-dimensional. When you’re completing the ball right around 46%, it’s hard to have a lot of confidence in your passing game.”

But Williams is healthy again and competing with Chambers for the starting job, and Bohl has complimented the way both have thrown the ball at times this spring. Williams, who played at more than 240 pounds last season, has also dropped more than 10 pounds this offseason in an effort to retain some of his speed (he’s rushed for 281 yards and eight touchdowns in his career).

Bohl said footwork has been an emphasis this spring for Williams, who’s looking to improve his career completion rate of 49%. Physically, though, Williams is good to go.

“Levi is much better,” Bohl said.

Making moves up front

UW not only has all five starters returning along the offensive line, but the Cowboys also kept their entire two-deep at the position intact. With much of the group healthy again, the Cowboys are moving some pieces around up front.