Wyoming QB Sean Chambers expected to be 'full speed' this spring

LARAMIE -- Sean Chambers’ latest comeback is on schedule.
Wyoming’s sophomore quarterback has been cleared for activity and should be a full participant once the Cowboys begin spring practice in April, UW coach Craig Bohl said. Chambers is working his way back from a fractured leg he sustained in the first game of UW’s pandemic-shortened season back in October.
“We anticipate him at full speed (this spring),” Bohl said.
Bohl said Chambers isn’t back to 100% yet and is on a restricted workout program for the time being, but the protective boot he wore on his lower left leg following surgery is now gone. He’s been throwing and running during the Cowboys’ winter training sessions.
“He was in a cast a little bit longer than what we had anticipated, but it wasn’t because he wasn’t healing,” Bohl said. “(The doctors) were just I think a little bit more conservative.”
An offseason of recovery isn’t anything new for Chambers, who’s coming off his third-season ending injury in as many seasons. Chambers, who fractured his left leg on UW’s third play of the season at Nevada, sustained a similar injury to his right leg in 2018 before a knee injury cut his redshirt freshman season short.
But Chambers has been one of UW’s most valuable players when healthy. Already voted a team captain twice, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound dual-threat signal caller is 9-3 as a starter and has accounted for 22 touchdowns in 13 career games.
“He’s not at full speed yet, but that’s right around the corner,” Bohl said. “He’s got a real determined look in his eye.
Opting back in
Bohl said the players who opted out last season have officially rejoined the team for winter workouts.
Six players decided to sit out because of medical concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, including projected defensive starters Rome Weber, Solomon Byrd and Mario Mora; and running back Titus Swen, UW’s third-leading rusher in 2019. Weber started 12 games at free safety that season while Byrd, a defensive end, led the team with 6.5 sacks that fall on his way to freshman All-America honors.
Bohl said one player isn’t currently on campus as he deals with an unrelated medical issue. Defensive tackle Ravontae Holt (ACL surgery), who’s back in a limited capacity, is expected to be back to full speed sometime this summer, Bohl said.
Senior linemen returning
Offensive linemen Logan Harris and Alonzo Velazquez were among UW’s 13 seniors who had a choice to make when it came to their futures, and Bohl said both have told him they plan to return for one more year.
The NCAA has extended the eligibility of all fall-sport athletes in response to the pandemic, giving seniors the option to return for another season of competition. Harris and Velazquez have been participating in the Cowboys’ winter workouts.
“Unless there are some unforeseen things, I think both of those guys will be playing for the Cowboys this fall and they’ll be playing for us this spring,” Bohl said.
Harris started five of UW’s six games at right guard this past season and has started 16 games over the last two years. Velazquez missed all of last season with a shoulder injury but has started 23 of the 24 games he’s played in his career.
Lineman still suspended
Victor Jones’ suspension has continued into the offseason, though there’s a chance the junior defensive lineman could return to the team in the future.
Jones, who began the season as a starter at defensive end, was suspended from the team indefinitely after three games for a violation of team rules. UW did not specify what caused Jones’ suspension at the time, and Bohl again declined to go into detail when asked about Jones’ status this week.
Bohl said Jones is not currently a member of the football team but is still enrolled at UW. Should Jones meet a certain list of criteria to be reinstated, including academic work, Bohl said Jones could rejoin the team this summer.
“We have standards here. When a young man is not up to snuff on the standards, we make some decisions,” Bohl said. “At times, I dismiss guys. There’s been other times we’ve suspended. In this case, we’ve given him an opportunity to do some things well during the course of the spring. … We’re going to monitor how he’s doing academically, and then we’ll go from there.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.