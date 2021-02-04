Wyoming QB Sean Chambers expected to be 'full speed' this spring

“Unless there are some unforeseen things, I think both of those guys will be playing for the Cowboys this fall and they’ll be playing for us this spring,” Bohl said.

Harris started five of UW’s six games at right guard this past season and has started 16 games over the last two years. Velazquez missed all of last season with a shoulder injury but has started 23 of the 24 games he’s played in his career.

Lineman still suspended

Victor Jones’ suspension has continued into the offseason, though there’s a chance the junior defensive lineman could return to the team in the future.

Jones, who began the season as a starter at defensive end, was suspended from the team indefinitely after three games for a violation of team rules. UW did not specify what caused Jones’ suspension at the time, and Bohl again declined to go into detail when asked about Jones’ status this week.

Bohl said Jones is not currently a member of the football team but is still enrolled at UW. Should Jones meet a certain list of criteria to be reinstated, including academic work, Bohl said Jones could rejoin the team this summer.

“We have standards here. When a young man is not up to snuff on the standards, we make some decisions,” Bohl said. “At times, I dismiss guys. There’s been other times we’ve suspended. In this case, we’ve given him an opportunity to do some things well during the course of the spring. … We’re going to monitor how he’s doing academically, and then we’ll go from there.”

