Wyoming QB Sean Chambers 'finally cleared' following knee surgery

LARAMIE -- Whenever Wyoming's football team reassembles in hopes of preparing for a season this fall, Sean Chambers will be a full participant.
Wyoming's quarterback tweeted Tuesday that he's been "finally cleared" by doctors following a season-ending injury last season. Chambers has been recovering from surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee.
Chambers is more than six months removed from the injury, which he sustained in the Cowboys' 31-3 win over Nevada on Oct. 26. Before all of UW's spring practice was canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic, UW coach Craig Bohl said Chambers, who will be a redshirt sophomore next season.
Chambers' medical clearance comes three days after the Cowboys would've had their annual Brown and Gold game to conclude spring practice.
"Season can't come soon enough," the rest of Chambers' tweet read. "Time to finish what we started."
UW has been holding virtual position meetings with most of its players still scattered throughout the country back home amid the coronavirus shutdown, but Chambers will find himself in a competition for the starting job whenever players are cleared to return to campus.
Freshman Levi Willliams played in three games last season in Chambers' absence and earned his first career start in UW's 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl, throwing for 234 yards and accounting for four touchdowns in the victory. Bohl has already said both are likely to play next season as the Cowboys look to improve a passing game that's been among the worst in the Football Bowl Subdivision the last two seasons.
Chambers and Williams are the only quarterbacks left on UW's roster with game experience following Tyler Vander Waal's decision to transfer in the offseason.
Chambers has started 11 games in his UW career, though he's yet to get through a full season healthy. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder has rushed for 896 career yards and 12 touchdowns. His 10 rushing TDs last season would've ranked ninth among FBS quarterbacks had he played in enough games to qualify.
He's completed 45.9 percent of his passes the last two seasons with 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions.
