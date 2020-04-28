Wyoming QB Sean Chambers 'finally cleared' following knee surgery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE -- Whenever Wyoming's football team reassembles in hopes of preparing for a season this fall, Sean Chambers will be a full participant.

Wyoming's quarterback tweeted Tuesday that he's been "finally cleared" by doctors following a season-ending injury last season. Chambers has been recovering from surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee.

Chambers is more than six months removed from the injury, which he sustained in the Cowboys' 31-3 win over Nevada on Oct. 26. Before all of UW's spring practice was canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic, UW coach Craig Bohl said Chambers, who will be a redshirt sophomore next season.

Chambers' medical clearance comes three days after the Cowboys would've had their annual Brown and Gold game to conclude spring practice.

"Season can't come soon enough," the rest of Chambers' tweet read. "Time to finish what we started."