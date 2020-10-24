 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming QB Sean Chambers leaves Nevada game with another injury
View Comments
top story
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming QB Sean Chambers leaves Nevada game with another injury

{{featured_button_text}}
Wyoming - New Mexico Football

Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers looks to pass against New Mexico last season at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 File, Star-Tribune

RENO, Nev. -- Wyoming season's got off to an ominous start Saturday when Sean Chambers sustained another injury.

The Cowboys' redshirt sophomore quarterback was tackled well short of the line to gain on UW's third play from scrimmage against Nevada, and Chambers stayed down on the Mackay Stadium turf after the play. After trainers looked at his left leg/foot for an extended period of time, Chambers was carted off the field.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Chambers later returned to UW's sideline and received hugs from some of his teammates. Redshirt freshman Levi Williams, who played in three games last season and was also set to get snaps this season, came on to finish the Cowboys' opening possession.

Chambers has suffered season-ending injuries each of the last two seasons, both to his lower extremities. He sustained a broken right fibula late during the 2018 season before missing the final five games last season with a left knee injury.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Chambers has accounted for 22 touchdowns in 12 career games.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News