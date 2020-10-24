Wyoming QB Sean Chambers leaves Nevada game with another injury

RENO, Nev. -- Wyoming season's got off to an ominous start Saturday when Sean Chambers sustained another injury.

The Cowboys' redshirt sophomore quarterback was tackled well short of the line to gain on UW's third play from scrimmage against Nevada, and Chambers stayed down on the Mackay Stadium turf after the play. After trainers looked at his left leg/foot for an extended period of time, Chambers was carted off the field.

Chambers later returned to UW's sideline and received hugs from some of his teammates. Redshirt freshman Levi Williams, who played in three games last season and was also set to get snaps this season, came on to finish the Cowboys' opening possession.

Chambers has suffered season-ending injuries each of the last two seasons, both to his lower extremities. He sustained a broken right fibula late during the 2018 season before missing the final five games last season with a left knee injury.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Chambers has accounted for 22 touchdowns in 12 career games.

