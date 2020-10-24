 Skip to main content
Wyoming QB Sean Chambers sustains broken leg against Nevada
UW FOOTBALL

Sean Chambers carted off

University of Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers reacts as he is carted off the field after suffering a leg injury early in the Cowboys' game against Nevada on Saturday at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev.

 Chad Hartley, University of Nevada athletics

RENO, Nev. -- Wyoming's starting quarterback has sustained another serious injury.

Sean Chambers broke his left fibula on the Cowboys' third play from scrimmage against Nevada. The redshirt sophomore was tackled well short of the line to gain and stayed down on the Mackay Stadium turf after the play. After trainers looked at his left leg for an extended period of time, Chambers was carted off the field.

Chambers later returned to UW's sideline and received hugs from some of his teammates. He watched the rest of the game on crutches with a boot on his lower left leg. Redshirt freshman Levi Williams, who played in three games last season and was also set to get snaps this season, has played the rest of the game at quarterback.

It's the same injury that Chambers suffered late during his true freshman season in 2018 when he broke his right fibula, a source told the Star-Tribune. Chambers has suffered season-ending injuries each of the last two seasons, both to his lower extremities. Chambers missed the final five games last season with a left knee injury. 

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Chambers has accounted for 22 touchdowns in 12 career games.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

