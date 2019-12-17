Wyoming QB Tyler Vander Waal enters transfer portal

“He’s all locked in,” Bohl said.

Vander Waal, who’s eligible to finish out the season, was listed at the top of Wyoming’s updated depth chart Monday, but he and Williams have been splitting first-team reps during bowl practice. Bohl said Monday he would likely go all the way up until game time before announcing a starter.

“Because both guys have been playing,” Bohl said. “Whether we choose to keep that same formula where both guys continue to play or if one guy is going to play the lion’s share, I think some of that is going to be a reflection on how we progress.”

Bohl also praised Vander Waal’s attitude as he went through another competition, adding that a starter “may be a little bit resentful of another guy coming in and playing some, and that’s not been the case.” Speaking to the Star-Tribune on Monday, Vander Waal sounded like a quarterback who was embracing the competition.

“We’re just going out to practice taking it day by day. We’re just pushing each other to get better knowing that we do have another game,” Vander Waal said. “We have a bad taste in our mouth, and we’ve got to send these seniors out with a win. I think that’s the whole mantra for this team.”