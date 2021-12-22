Wyoming QB Williams, star WR Neyor enter transfer portal after Potato Bowl win

BOISE, Idaho – Levi Williams ran straight off the blue turf here at Albertsons Stadium into the NCAA transfer portal.

Less than 24 hours after becoming the first quarterback to rush for 200 yards with four rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in a bowl game during Wyoming's 52-38 victory over Kent State in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the Cowboys' starting quarterback decided to try to take his talents somewhere else.

And the Pokes' star wide receiver -- Isaiah Neyor -- is also leaving Laramie to play somewhere else.

After UW's practice on Sunday, both Williams and Neyor told the Star-Tribune they was looking forward to leading a talented nucleus that includes running back Titus Swen, wide receiver Joshua Cobbs and tight end Treyton Welch.

"This offseason is going to be huge, it’s going to be a lot of steps in learning and all that," Williams said when asked about entering a second season playing for offensive coordinator Tim Polasek. "It’s going to be a good time, and I’m excited."

Added Neyor: "As far as next year, I’m kind of excited with what we have in store. I’m looking forward to learning more from Tim Polasek. He’s a great OC. I’m glad to have him as an OC and looking forward to just building that relationship with him."

Four years ago, Josh Allen announced he was entering the NFL draft after earning the Potato Bowl most valuable player award during the Pokes’ victory over Central Michigan.

The Cowboys had hoped the 6-foot-5 Williams would ride his MVP momentum into the 2022 season and try to lead the team to a Mountain West title.

“One, he’s very gifted,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said after Williams finished with 327 total yards of offense against Kent State. “I think coach Polasek and the offensive coaches schemed up some things. The offensive line and the other guys blocked well for him. And he can run like the wind.

“Obviously, it was great to see him make those plays. He’s very capable.”

Williams was 9-for-11 passing for 127 yards with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Neyor.

“I’d like to thank the University of Wyoming for giving me the opportunity to do what I love most,” Neyor posted on social media Wednesday night. “I am thankful for all my coaches, teammates, strength staff, etc. as I have made memories that will last a lifetime.

“After a lot of thought and consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. This was not an easy decision. Once again, thank you Wyoming!"

Sean Chambers, who started the first seven games of the season, still has two years of eligibility remaining. He led UW with 1,125 passing yards this season, but only completed 50.8% of his passes with six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Williams started the final six games, completing 60% of his passes for 990 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He finished third on the team in rushing with 482 yards (6.7 per carry) and five touchdowns.

"First, I would like to say that my time here at Wyoming has been one I am truly grateful for,” Williams posted on social media Wednesday. “I want to thank coach Bohl for giving me the opportunity to play in brown and gold. I was blessed with great teammates and I appreciate all of the time I got to spend with them.”

Williams, who also started in the Pokes' 2019 Arizona Bowl win over Georgia State, has three years of eligibility remaining.

The other quarterbacks on the UW roster are Utah transfer Jayden Clemons and redshirt freshmen Gavin Beerup and Hank Gibbs.

The 2022 recruiting class included quarterback Caden Becker, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound two-star prospect from Omaha, Nebraska.

UW leaned on its ground attack, led by Williams, to finish with a Potato Bowl-record 404 rushing yards.

Xazavian Valladay (79 yards, one touchdown), Trey Smith (73 yards, one touchdown) and Titus Swen (48 yards) were a three-headed monster in the backfield behind Williams as the Cowboys' offensive line steamrolled the Golden Flashes (7-7).

Neyor finished with five receptions for 87 yards. The dynamic playmaker had 878 yards and 12 touchdown catches this season in UW’s run-first attack, averaging 20.0 yards per reception.

“It was going to be important for us to make some big plays. We needed to come up with a win,” said Bohl, who improved to 3-1 in bowl games at UW. “We were disappointed after our last game. We felt like we were much better, but that’s in the rearview mirror.

“We have shown at times to be really explosive on offense.”

UW averaged 25.4 points (87th) in the FBS), 211.7 rushing yards (20th), 162.7 passing yards (118th) and 374.4 total yards (87th) in 2021.

The Pokes will have to turn the keys back over to Chambers or find a new quarterback to drive the offense in 2022 without one of the most dynamic wide receivers in program history.

