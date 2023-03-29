LARAMIE – The first step in fixing a problem is to acknowledge that the problem exists.

Craig Bohl, entering his 10th season as Wyoming’s head coach, admits the No. 1 item on the to-do list during the Cowboys' 15 spring practices is to improve the anemic passing game.

Andrew Peasley, entering his second season as the Pokes’ starting quarterback, is in agreement.

After transferring from Utah State to UW a year ago, Peasley filled the void behind center created when Sean Chambers and Levi Williams transferred.

The Cowboys rallied around the new signal caller's leadership skills, but UW’s passing attack was actually worse statistically with Peasley and Jayden Clemons taking the snaps than when the coaching staff clumsily benched Chambers for Williams in the middle of the prior season.

UW ranked 117th in passing yards (162.7 per game) and 84th in yards per pass attempt (7.1) in 2021. Those sub-optimal statistics dipped to 125th in passing yards (132.2 per game) and 122nd in yards per pass attempt (5.7) in 2022.

Peasley completed 52.4% of his passes for 1,574 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

After Peasley suffered a concussion against Colorado State, Clemons completed 41.4% of his passes with one game-winning touchdown in the Border War and three costly interceptions against Boise State.

“Not an excuse. I think I just played bad,” Peasley said of his struggles in the regular-season finale at Fresno State and the Arizona Bowl loss to Ohio following his injury. “I think I’m stronger and faster right now. I’m healthy, I feel great and I’m excited to continue.”

Despite having four years of previous experience in Logan before arriving in Laramie, Peasley still had to adjust to UW’s pro-style offense after running the spread with the Aggies.

“Looking at plays from my first spring ball, I was running the most basic things, struggling to call plays,” Peasley said of his grasp of offensive coordinator Tim Polasek’s scheme. “Now we’re on day one and I’m running more complex things and I’m making the right reads. You can obviously see a year in this system has helped me a lot and I’m excited for year two.”

Tight end Treyton Welch, who led the team with five touchdown receptions, developed a strong on-field chemistry with Peasley, but the wide receivers struggled to consistently separate from defenders.

Joshua Cobbs transferred to Houston after leading the group with 35 receptions for 407 yards and two touchdowns. Wyatt Wieland and Will Pelissier combined for 31 receptions for 400 yards and two touchdowns.

It will be critical for Alex Brown, Ryan Marquez, Caleb Merritt and Jaylen Sargent to take advantage of these 15 spring practice opportunities before incoming transfers Ayir Asante (Holy Cross) and Devin Boddie (Vanderbilt) arrive in the summer.

“We need weapons at the wide receiver position,” Bohl said. “However, I will say some of the gains that some of our guys have made in this offseason have been pretty outstanding. So, with the guys that we have here, I think you’re going to see (play) a little bit different, I think you’re going to see a step faster. But it will be great to have those (transfers) here.”

Gunner Gentry is also competing after suffering consecutive season-ending injuries the past two years, and true freshman Justin Stevenson has enrolled early to participate in spring practice.

“Obviously our pass game wasn’t amazing last year and that upsets us because it’s little, tiny things,” Peasley said. “We’re so close, but so close isn’t enough for us. Really all around I’m excited about the improvement from the whole receiver group.”

After Tuesday’s practice, Bohl made it clear that Clemons is being pushed by 6-foot-5, 245-pound sophomore Evan Svoboda for the backup spot.

True freshman Kaden Anderson is on campus but will be recovering from a torn ACL and isn’t even expected to be at full speed during fall camp. Redshirt freshman Caden Becker has been moved from quarterback to defensive end.

This season is about finishing stronger and playing for a championship. That starts with better play from QB1.

The Pokes were 7-3 and in the Mountain West race until the excruciating last-second loss to Boise State. Peasley watched helplessly from the sideline as Clemons threw an interception in the back of the end zone with a chance to beat the Broncos.

The passing game was obviously problematic for both quarterbacks down the stretch.

“We are getting pretty frustrated with being average. I mean, 7-6 is not a bad year but it’s not what we know we can do,” Peasley said. “We were so close to having a 10-win season. For us we had to put in the work. There were no excuses, and everyone showed up. Coach E (director of sports performance Eric Donoval) and his staff do an amazing job. I thought overall we looked explosive (Tuesday). It was a good practice.

“We lost the last three games, I believe, and it’s a little depressing when that happens. I think we have a chip on our shoulder.”

UW’s second spring practice is scheduled for Thursday. The spring game will be at 2 p.m. on April 29 in War Memorial Stadium.