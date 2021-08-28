Wyoming quarterbacks Sean Chambers, Levi Williams enjoy healthy competition

LARAMIE – The drive between the two small California towns of Kerman and Firebaugh takes about 30 minutes.
But the road to stardom at Wyoming for Sean Chambers has been even longer and rougher than the one Josh Allen famously traveled from Firebaugh to Laramie and finally on to the NFL.
Chambers has suffered season-ending injuries three years in a row. The most devastating was the broken leg on the third play of the 2020 opener, which set an ominous tone for the Cowboys’ miserable 2-4 finish.
The fourth-year sophomore is healthy and smiling again after leaning on his family back in Kerman for support during a dark winter of discontent.
“I was raised to deal with adversity,” Chambers said. “Nothing was really easy for me growing up. My parents made it that way, so when I got into the real world I could handle these situations. Credit it to them. I think they did a good job raising me to handle adversity and to be resilient and to respond.”
Chambers responded by reassuming his role as team captain and competing with Levi Williams, who dealt with his share of adversity last season, for the starting job while learning a new offense.
The competition elevated the play of both Chambers, a dual-threat quarterback with more rushing touchdowns (12) than passing touchdowns in his career, and Williams, a statuesque 6-foot-5, 224-pound third-year redshirt freshman more in the physical mode of Allen.
“We’re talking a lot of football in the room for two, three, four hours a day,” first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said. “And we’re trying to get them to have ownership in the system, to master it so they can best take advantage of the tools within it.”
UW returns eight offensive linemen with starting experience and has a deep running back rotation led by first-team all-Mountain West standout Xazavian Valladay.
Polasek also plans to utilize the tight ends and some talented young wide receivers more in the passing game.
With improved health and fundamentals for Chambers and Williams, there was more balance during fall camp practices with the offense winning its share of the battles against one of the nation’s top defenses.
“Those guys are hungry, man. Levi and Sean are hungry,” cornerback Azizi Hearn said. “I’ve had so many conversations with both of them. I catch ball with them every day before practice or after practice. They’re throwing better balls in practice and forcing me to be in better coverage or else they’re going to complete a ball on me, and I’m not allowing that.
“They’re making me better and I’m making them better. Both of those guys have improved mentally and physically and in their confidence.”
Williams struggled in relief of Chambers last season, completing 49.6% of his passes for 877 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. After the 2020 campaign, Williams revealed that his throwing shoulder was dislocated during his first start of the season against Hawaii.
“A few bad habits (were) picked up during that time with the shoulder,” Williams said. “Getting those fine-tuned was a big emphasis.”
Former Fresno State and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer compared Williams to Allen during a podcast last year. When the two met in person this offseason, Williams said Dilfer gave him some advice about how to improve his footwork and mechanics.
The Cowboys say they now have two quarterbacks they can win big with in 2021.
“It gives us extra confidence because we know Sean can run this offense like the captain he is, and we also know Levi can run the offense and he has gotten tremendously better, he’s smarter,” running back Trey Smith said. “The coaches tell us both quarterbacks are thinking on a high level with NFL-caliber reads and throws. We see them daily, and it’s comfortable for them.
“I get excited thinking about it because the defenses are going to have to open up for those tall receivers and speed receivers we have.”
Chambers is 9-4 as UW’s starter. The loss against Nevada goes on his record, even though he spent most of the game in excruciating emotional and physical pain.
Seeing Williams struggle only made things worse.
“It was tough just sitting on the sidelines feeling helpless,” Chambers said. “It’s just difficult. It was one of the toughest years I’ve ever spent going through football. I hope we can just put that behind us and move forward. …
“It’s a good relationship (with Williams). We both go out there and give it our all every single day so we can help each other out.”
UW head coach Craig Bohl can only start one quarterback at a time. However, history has shown that the Cowboys might need both Chambers and Williams to realize the program’s lofty goals for the 2021 season.
“I’m going to do everything I can in my power to help this team win a Mountain West championship,” Williams said of the battle with Chambers to be QB1. “It’s awesome. You get to compete against one of your good friends.”
Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn