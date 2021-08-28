Wyoming quarterbacks Sean Chambers, Levi Williams enjoy healthy competition

“We’re talking a lot of football in the room for two, three, four hours a day,” first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said. “And we’re trying to get them to have ownership in the system, to master it so they can best take advantage of the tools within it.”

UW returns eight offensive linemen with starting experience and has a deep running back rotation led by first-team all-Mountain West standout Xazavian Valladay.

Polasek also plans to utilize the tight ends and some talented young wide receivers more in the passing game.

With improved health and fundamentals for Chambers and Williams, there was more balance during fall camp practices with the offense winning its share of the battles against one of the nation’s top defenses.

“Those guys are hungry, man. Levi and Sean are hungry,” cornerback Azizi Hearn said. “I’ve had so many conversations with both of them. I catch ball with them every day before practice or after practice. They’re throwing better balls in practice and forcing me to be in better coverage or else they’re going to complete a ball on me, and I’m not allowing that.

“They’re making me better and I’m making them better. Both of those guys have improved mentally and physically and in their confidence.”