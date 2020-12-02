Wyoming RB Xazavian officially day to day ahead of New Mexico game

LARAMIE -- Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay is officially day to day.

That's how UW coach Craig Bohl on Wednesday listed the Cowboys' leading rusher's status ahead of Saturday's game against New Mexico, which will be played in Las Vegas. Bohl said earlier in the week the team was still waiting to get more information on Valladay's injury.

Valladay left the Cowboys' 45-14 win over UNLV early in the second quarter after being upended at the tail end of his lone reception. The redshirt junior was seen getting an ice pack applied to his left leg on the sideline and did not return.

Bohl did not give any details as to the specificity of Valladay's injury, though Valladay's day-to-day status indicates it's not too serious.