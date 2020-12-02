 Skip to main content
Wyoming RB Xazavian officially day to day ahead of New Mexico game
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming RB Xazavian officially day to day ahead of New Mexico game

Xazavian Valladay

Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay warms up before the Cowboys' game against Hawaii on Oct. 30 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Valladay is officially day to day ahead of Saturday's game against New Mexico after sustaining a left leg injury against UNLV last week.

 Troy Babbitt, University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE -- Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay is officially day to day.

That's how UW coach Craig Bohl on Wednesday listed the Cowboys' leading rusher's status ahead of Saturday's game against New Mexico, which will be played in Las Vegas. Bohl said earlier in the week the team was still waiting to get more information on Valladay's injury.

Valladay left the Cowboys' 45-14 win over UNLV early in the second quarter after being upended at the tail end of his lone reception. The redshirt junior was seen getting an ice pack applied to his left leg on the sideline and did not return.

Bohl did not give any details as to the specificity of Valladay's injury, though Valladay's day-to-day status indicates it's not too serious.

Valladay ran for 94 yards on just six carries before sustaining the injury, including a career-long 78-yard touchdown, and has rushed for 491 yards in four games this season. He's also got 12 receptions for 76 yards.

Should Valladay not be able to give it a go Saturday, Trey Smith would likely get his fourth career start at UW. Smith, who's in his second year in the program after transferring from Louisville, is fresh off a career-best 164-yard day as part of the Cowboys' season-high 399 rushing yards against the Rebels.

Redshirt freshman Dawaiian McNeely and walk-on Brett Brenton could help with the workload in the backfield. McNeely ran for 54 yards on 13 carries in his collegiate debut last week while Brenton, a Casper native, scored his first career touchdown on a 19-yard run.

Titus Swen, UW's third-leading rusher a season ago, has opted out of this season.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Cowboys Tracker

