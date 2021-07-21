Wyoming RB Xazavian Valladay is named to Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List

University of Wyoming junior running back Xazavian Valladay continues to earn national recognition. On Wednesday, Valladay was named to the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List. This marks the second year in a row Valladay has been on the preseason watch list for the award, which is presented annually to the nation's top college running back.

The 6-foot, 198 pounder was named to the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List. The award recognizes the most outstanding player in college football.

Valladay was a first-team All-Mountain West selection last year despite missing the final game of the pandemic-shortened season with an injury. Valladay rushed for a team-high 550 yards last season, including a 163-yard performance against Hawaii and a 147-yard effort at Colorado State.

