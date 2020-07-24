Wyoming RB Xazavian Valladay named to Maxwell Award watch list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE -- The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Xazavian Valladay.

Wyoming's junior running back has been named to the Maxwell Award watch list. The Maxwell Football Club on Friday released the list of 90 players up for the award, which is annually given to the most outstanding player in college football.

Valladay, a preseason all-Mountain West selection who was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list earlier this month, is the league's reigning rushing champion. The 6-foot, 196-pounder ran for 1,265 yards and accounted for 1,489 all-purpose yards last season. His 124.1 all-purpose yards per game ranked 26th nationally.

He eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark in seven of the 12 games he played, including a career-high 206 against Nevada. Valladay's best game came in the Cowboys' Arizona Bowl win over Georgia State when he accounted for 296 yards and two touchdowns.

Valladay was one of five MW players to make the list, joining Colorado State receiver Warren Jackson, Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers, Nevada quarterback Carson Strong and Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier.

