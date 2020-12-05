Wyoming RB Xazavian Valladay won't play against New Mexico

LARAMIE -- Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay will not play in the Cowboys' game against New Mexico on Saturday night.

Valladay, who injured his left leg in last week's win at UNLV, was evaluated again before the team left Friday and didn't make the trip to Las Vegas, a UW spokesman told the Star-Tribune. UW coach Craig Bohl listed Valladay's status as day to day earlier in the week.

Without Valladay, who leads UW in rushing with 491 yards, senior Trey Smith is likely to again get most of the carries for the Cowboys (2-2, 2-2 Mountain West), who will play UNM (0-5, 0-5) at Sam Boyd Stadium at 8:30 p.m. Mountain Time. Smith handled much of the workload last week once Valladay left the game in the second quarter, finishing with a career-high 164 yards on 24 carries.

Redshirt reshman Dawaiian McNeely and walk-on Brett Brenton, who combined for 95 yards on 16 carries last week, will provide depth in the backfield.

UW is going for its first winning streak of the season against the winless Lobos. Saturday's game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.

