Wyoming RB Xazavian Valladay's status still uncertain following injury

LARAMIE -- Wyoming is still awaiting word on its top running back.

UW coach Craig Bohl said Monday afternoon he still didn’t have any information on the status of Xazavian Valladay, who was injured in the Cowboys’ win at UNLV last week. Bohl said after the game Valladay would undergo an MRI on his left leg.

“We’ll get some more information later on (Monday),” Bohl said. “If I had it right now, I’d give it to you.”

Valladay left the game early in the second quarter after being upended at the tail end of his lone reception, ending what had been a prolific day for the junior up to that point. Valladay had 94 yards on his first six carries, including a career-long 78-yard touchdown run on UW’s second play from scrimmage.

The Cowboys kept things moving on the ground in Valladay’s absence, finishing with a season-high 399 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Valladay’s running mate, Trey Smith, stepped in to rush for a career-high 164 yards as UW averaged a whopping 7 yards per carry.