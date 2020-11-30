Wyoming RB Xazavian Valladay's status still uncertain following injury

LARAMIE -- Wyoming is still awaiting word on its top running back.
UW coach Craig Bohl said Monday afternoon he still didn’t have any information on the status of Xazavian Valladay, who was injured in the Cowboys’ win at UNLV last week. Bohl said after the game Valladay would undergo an MRI on his left leg.
“We’ll get some more information later on (Monday),” Bohl said. “If I had it right now, I’d give it to you.”
Valladay left the game early in the second quarter after being upended at the tail end of his lone reception, ending what had been a prolific day for the junior up to that point. Valladay had 94 yards on his first six carries, including a career-long 78-yard touchdown run on UW’s second play from scrimmage.
The Cowboys kept things moving on the ground in Valladay’s absence, finishing with a season-high 399 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Valladay’s running mate, Trey Smith, stepped in to rush for a career-high 164 yards as UW averaged a whopping 7 yards per carry.
Still, UW could use its most versatile offensive weapon back in the fold. A year after leading the Mountain West in rushing on a per-game basis, Valladay leads the Cowboys again in that category with 491 yards and is averaging 5.3 yards a carry for his career. He’s also second on the team with 12 receptions for 76 yards.
Should Valladay not be able to go Saturday against New Mexico, redshirt freshman Dawaiian McNeely would again serve as Smith's backup. McNeely got 13 carries for 54 yards in his collegiate debut.
Familiar foe
New Mexico has a new head coach in former player and assistant Danny Gonzales, but his defensive coordinator is anything but for UW and the rest of the Mountain West.
Veteran coach Rocky Long came out of retirement to run the Lobos’ defense, which is last in the Mountain West against the pass (308 yards allowed per game) and 10th in points allowed (34.6). Long, a former UW assistant, spent the previous decade overseeing some of the league’s top defenses at San Diego State, the last nine as the Aztecs’ head coach.
Long doesn’t have the same kind of personnel at UNM that he had at SDSU, but UW’s preparation will include studying some of the schemes the Aztecs implemented under Long. SDSU held the Cowboys to 22 points in a four-point win last season in San Diego.
“There’s a lot of things we look at,” Bohl said. “I’m going to be pretty gray as far as what we do look at, but certainly I think any coach would be prudent to do that.”
Godbout, Gentry out
Two players UW knows it won’t have Saturday are nose tackle Cole Godbout and receiver Gunner Gentry, who won’t be available because of contact tracing, Bohl said.
Godbout didn’t play against UNLV either. True freshman Gavin Meyer got the start at nose tackle in Godbout’s absence and is still listed at the top of UW’s depth chart there. Senior Justis Borton, a Wheatland native, is listed as Meyer’s backup
Godbout is sixth on the team with 18 tackles. He also has three tackles for loss and a sack. Gentry has two catches for 28 yards and a score this season.
