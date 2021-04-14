Wyoming receiver Gunner Gentry out indefinitely with knee injury

LARAMIE -- Gunner Gentry figured to play a larger role out wide for Wyoming next season. Now the Cowboys are just hoping their junior receiver is able to return to action at some point this fall.

Gentry is expected to miss “several months” after recently injuring his patellar tendon, UW coach Craig Bohl said. Bohl added Gentry is expected to fully recover from the knee injury, but exactly how long that process will take is a guess.

“Any time I make these statements, sometimes I overestimate the amount of time they’re going to be out, but I would think it would be doubtful that he’d be back at the first part of the fall,” Bohl said. “And he may miss all of fall depending on his rehab.”

The younger brother of former UW standout Tanner Gentry, Gentry has just eight career receptions. Yet that's tied for the second-most among UW’s returning receivers in the Cowboys’ run-heavy offense.

Two of those catches came during the Cowboys’ abbreviated season last fall. One was a 22-yard touchdown grab in the season opener at Nevada, UW’s lone touchdown reception of the season.