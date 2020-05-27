Wyoming replaces Clemson with UConn on 2021 schedule

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LARAMIE — Wyoming has filled out its non-conference schedule for the 2021 season with a game against the University of Connecticut.

The game, which will be played Sept. 25, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut, will take the place of the Cowboys’ game originally scheduled against Clemson for that season. Clemson recently backed out of the teams’ game for that season and replaced UW with SEC power Georgia, paying UW $1.1 million to break the contract.

UConn, formerly a member of the American Athletic Conference in football, is entering its first season as an NCAA independent. UConn will not make a return trip to Laramie, UW announced Wednesday.

The game against UConn rounds out UW’s non-conference slate for 2021. The Cowboys are scheduled to open that season against Montana State and will also play Northern Illinois and Ball State before making the trip to Connecticut.

