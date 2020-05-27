You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming replaces Clemson with UConn on 2021 schedule
View Comments
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming replaces Clemson with UConn on 2021 schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
UW vs. Missouri game

Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers runs for yardage during the Cowboys' non-conference game against Missouri on Aug. 31, 2019, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. UW has finalized its 2021 non-conference slate with a game at UConn, which is replacing Clemson on the Cowboys' schedule for that season.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

LARAMIE — Wyoming has filled out its non-conference schedule for the 2021 season with a game against the University of Connecticut.

The game, which will be played Sept. 25, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut, will take the place of the Cowboys’ game originally scheduled against Clemson for that season. Clemson recently backed out of the teams’ game for that season and replaced UW with SEC power Georgia, paying UW $1.1 million to break the contract.

UConn, formerly a member of the American Athletic Conference in football, is entering its first season as an NCAA independent. UConn will not make a return trip to Laramie, UW announced Wednesday.

The game against UConn rounds out UW’s non-conference slate for 2021. The Cowboys are scheduled to open that season against Montana State and will also play Northern Illinois and Ball State before making the trip to Connecticut.

+1 
Bohl

Bohl

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News