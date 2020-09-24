 Skip to main content
Wyoming, rest of Mountain West to play football this fall following presidents' approval
Wyoming, rest of Mountain West to play football this fall following presidents' approval

LARAMIE -- Wyoming football is back.

So is the rest of the Mountain West.

After a week of various media reports, statements from university administrators and state officials and rampant speculation, the Mountain West has become the third Football Bowl Subdivision conference to reverse course after postponing football and other fall sports indefinitely last month. The league announced Thursday night that UW and the conference's other 11 teams will play an eight-game, conference-only schedule beginning Oct. 24 following a vote by the Mountain West Board of Directors, which is comprised of the university presidents.

The Mountain West will release the new schedule for each team at a later date, but the season will culminate with a championship game Dec. 19 -- the same date many other leagues are also scheduled to finish. The final College Football Playoff rankings and bowl matchups will be announced Dec. 20, and completing its season before then makes the Mountain West eligible for the College Football Playoff or a potential New Year’s Six bowl (the highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion gets an automatic New Year’s Six bid assuming it’s not part of the College Football Playoff).

The announcement comes more than a month after the league postponed all fall sports indefinitely Aug. 10.

This story will be updated.

