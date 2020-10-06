Wyoming retooling its secondary with some familiar faces

LARAMIE — Wyoming went into the offseason knowing it had to replace 40 percent of the starters in its secondary — a number that recently grew to 60.
Rome Weber’s decision to opt out of the upcoming season has created another vacancy at free safety. With cornerback Tyler Hall off to the NFL and strong safety Alijah Halliburton’s eligibility expired, that’s three positions on the back end of UW’s 4-3 defense — which utilizes a nickel back as its third linebacker — up for grabs.
At least in theory.
But the Cowboys have experienced options still on the roster ready to step in at the cornerback and safety positions. Fourth-year junior C.J. Coldon began last season as a starter at corner and has combined to start six games the last two seasons before injuries cut both of them short. The 6-foot-1, 178-pounder is likely to again start the season atop the depth chart opposite fellow junior Azizi Hearn, who started 10 games at corner last season after transferring from Arizona.
“Azizi played quite a bit last year. C.J. Coldon played quite a bit before he got his knee injured,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “So we feel pretty good about where we’re at at that position.”
Halliburton left big shoes to fill after leading the Mountain West in tackles in his only full season as UW’s starting free safety, but senior Esaias Gandy is back after starting one game last season as Halliburton’s primary backup.
Miles Williams, who’s played in 18 career games heading into his junior season, is also back at that position.
Another senior, Braden Smith, is the favorite to fill in for Weber this season at free safety. Smith, who’s played in 36 games with one start during his career, was in heavy competition with Weber this time a year ago before Weber ultimately won the job.
“We’re having competition, but Braden Smith has played a lot of football,” Bohl said. “We feel good about him.”
Junior nickel Keyon Blankenbaker joins Hearn as the only returning starters on the back end, though Blankenbaker said he’s been working primarily at corner during fall camp with depth at the position thinned out for the time being. More than 30 freshmen players are in quarantine as a result of a positive COVID-19 test or being a close contact.
Redshirt freshman Keonte Glinton has been getting a majority of the first-team reps at nickel as a result, but Blankenbaker said he expects to move back inside to nickel once the season starts. Should that happen, it’s likely the Cowboys will have all upperclassmen starting in the secondary for the second time in three years.
“Since I’m looking at corner and nickel, I’m able to work with both the safeties group and the corners group, so I’m able to see all of that and see how everybody is coming along,” Blankenbaker said. “I think we’re looking pretty good. Regardless of the opt-outs, we’ve got depth at that (free safety) spot. Braden Smith should be able to come in and make some plays for us. We’re going to be fine.”
Season-ending injury?
Alonzo Velazquez’s shoulder injury may have ended his senior season before it started.
Bohl said Velazquez’s torn labrum will keep UW’s right tackle out until “pretty deep into December.”
UW is scheduled to end the regular season Dec. 12 against Boise State, and the Mountain West championship game is slated for the following week.
If Velazquez could return for a game or two near the end of the season, UW wouldn’t hesitate to play him since the NCAA isn’t counting this season against players’ eligibility regardless of how many games they might play. Velazquez could opt to return for another season next year.
“What’s unique this year is there’s no eligibility (restrictions) this year,” Bohl said. “If you get a guy for one game, it’s not like he burns his year. We’ll hope to have him back.”
Weekend scrimmage
Bohl said the Cowboys plan on holding their first scrimmage of camp Saturday.
While it will give Bohl and his coaching staff a chance to heavily evaluate UW’s upperclassmen and redshirt freshmen, the freshmen who are unavailable because of coronavirus-related issues will miss out. With UW closing in on two weeks before its Oct. 24 opener at Nevada, Bohl said coaches will have no choice but to speed up their assessment of those players once they’re able to return to practice.
“Usually we find a couple of players in that (freshman) group (to contribute), and so we’re going to have to be a little bit quicker on our evaluation when they do come back,” Bohl said.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
