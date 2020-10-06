Wyoming retooling its secondary with some familiar faces

If Velazquez could return for a game or two near the end of the season, UW wouldn’t hesitate to play him since the NCAA isn’t counting this season against players’ eligibility regardless of how many games they might play. Velazquez could opt to return for another season next year.

“What’s unique this year is there’s no eligibility (restrictions) this year,” Bohl said. “If you get a guy for one game, it’s not like he burns his year. We’ll hope to have him back.”

Weekend scrimmage

Bohl said the Cowboys plan on holding their first scrimmage of camp Saturday.

While it will give Bohl and his coaching staff a chance to heavily evaluate UW’s upperclassmen and redshirt freshmen, the freshmen who are unavailable because of coronavirus-related issues will miss out. With UW closing in on two weeks before its Oct. 24 opener at Nevada, Bohl said coaches will have no choice but to speed up their assessment of those players once they’re able to return to practice.

“Usually we find a couple of players in that (freshman) group (to contribute), and so we’re going to have to be a little bit quicker on our evaluation when they do come back,” Bohl said.

