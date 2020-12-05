Wyoming returns to Las Vegas vying for first winning streak against New Mexico

UNM has lost 14 straight games dating back to last season — the second-longest skid in the nation — and 20 straight Mountain West games. UW has also won three straight in the series by an average of nearly 27 points, but good luck trying to convince the Cowboys that UNM is a pushover.

“My assessment is New Mexico has got good players, and their play is better than what their record shows. And that’s not coachspeak,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “I think they’ve got good players. It’s going to be important for us to go back to Las Vegas and execute our game plan.”

Exactly what that will look like offensively is somewhat unknown.

UW’s run-heavy offense is fresh off a season-best 399-yard rushing performance against UNLV, but only six teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision are allowing more passing yards than UNM. Still, the ground game figures to be the preferred method of moving the ball for the Mountain West’s No. 2 rushing attack, though it isn’t clear exactly who will be getting the carries for UW.