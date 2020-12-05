Wyoming returns to Las Vegas vying for first winning streak against New Mexico

LARAMIE — Wyoming is returning to the site of its last win. Sort of.
It was just eight days ago that the Cowboys ran UNLV off the field in a 45-14 victory at the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium. UW is headed back to Las Vegas looking to stay in the win column.
That’s because New Mexico has relocated to Sin City in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Public health orders in New Mexico didn’t allow the Lobos to practice or play in their home state, so UNM has moved its operations to Sam Boyd Stadium, where UW and the Lobos will meet Saturday night.
The Cowboys (2-2, 2-2 Mountain West) will be looking to start their first winning streak of this abbreviated season against another winless team. UNLV was 0-4 before last week’s game, and UNM (0-5, 0-5) enters Saturday’s game having dropped all five of its contests to this point.
It’s been tough sledding all around for the Lobos in former player and assistant Danny Gonzales’ first season as head coach. UNM ranks in the bottom 3 in the Mountain West in points scored (20.2 per game), points allowed (34.6), yards allowed (469.6) and pass defense (308.0). The Lobos also have the fewest sacks (5) in the league.
UNM has lost 14 straight games dating back to last season — the second-longest skid in the nation — and 20 straight Mountain West games. UW has also won three straight in the series by an average of nearly 27 points, but good luck trying to convince the Cowboys that UNM is a pushover.
“My assessment is New Mexico has got good players, and their play is better than what their record shows. And that’s not coachspeak,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “I think they’ve got good players. It’s going to be important for us to go back to Las Vegas and execute our game plan.”
Exactly what that will look like offensively is somewhat unknown.
UW’s run-heavy offense is fresh off a season-best 399-yard rushing performance against UNLV, but only six teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision are allowing more passing yards than UNM. Still, the ground game figures to be the preferred method of moving the ball for the Mountain West’s No. 2 rushing attack, though it isn’t clear exactly who will be getting the carries for UW.
Xazavian Valladay’s status has been day to day this week after the Cowboys’ leading rusher injured his left leg early against UNLV. Should he not be able to give it ago, Trey Smith would take over as UW’s primary ball carrier. Smith is coming off a career day of his own, rushing for 164 yards in last week’s win.
The Cowboys’ offense is likely to see multiple fronts from UNM’s defense, which is under the direction of veteran Mountain West coach Rocky Long. The Lobos are allowing 161.6 rushing yards per game under the former UNM and San Diego State coach.
“This is Rocky Long’s defense,” Bohl said. “He’ll stand over on that sideline, and he dials up all these different pressures. That’s completely different. … He’ll challenge us with those schemes.”
The running game has been the most consistent part of UNM’s team. The Lobos’ 169.6 rushing yards per game rank fourth in the Mountain West, but UW is allowing the league’s second-fewest rushing yards (104.5). And the Lobos won’t have much experience helping at quarterback.
Neither junior Tevaka Tuioti (concussion) nor redshirt sophomore Trae Hall (bruised ribs) are expected to play Saturday, so Connor Genal, a freshman walk-on, is in line to make his first career start. Another freshman walk-on, Isaiah Chavez, will reportedly be Genal’s backup.
Taking care of business against the Lobos is a necessity for UW’s postseason prospects. The Cowboys head into the weekend looking up at seven other teams in the conference standings, and the league only has five contracted bowl spots this season.
With just two regular-season games left, the Cowboys need to maximize every opportunity starting Saturday.
