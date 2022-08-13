Wyoming running back D.Q. James ready to use super power after painful origin story

LARAMIE – D.Q. James has been through hell, so escaping to paradise seemed to make a lot of sense.

On April 5, 2020, the Lancaster, Texas, running back prospect with hypersonic speed committed to Hawaii.

James was actually realizing the dream of playing FBS-level football his older brother, Savon Bell, had challenged him to chase before his murder two-and-a-half years earlier.

“I would be in Honolulu for sure,” James recalled.

Aloha turned into hello and goodbye.

Tony Evans Jr., a three-star wide receiver recruit from Lancaster High, committed to play for Wyoming during Christmas break in 2020.

Eventually, James’ close friend and teammate talked him into switching his plans to play in Laradise instead of an island paradise that would be difficult for his parents to afford to travel to.

James flipped and signed with the Cowboys as part of the 2021 recruiting class, but Evans Jr. didn’t make it to UW. The 17-year-old was senselessly gunned down in a Dallas hotel room two months before the dynamic duo were supposed to move to Laramie together.

“I feel like he will be very proud of me,” James said of continuing on with the Pokes after two unspeakable tragedies. “At the end of the day, I still cross my heart, pray, look up to the sky knowing that they are still with me. They keep me going.”

‘Human joystick kind of back’

Titus Swen plans to have a lot to brag about by the end of the season. UW’s offense will feature the powerful junior running back, who averaged 5.9 yards per carry with 785 yards and seven touchdowns last season backing up Xazavian Valladay.

Swen’s 98-yard touchdown run against Utah State was the longest in school history, but he knows there is one person who could have caught him from behind that night in Logan, Utah.

“Sadly, he is the fastest guy,” Swen conceded when asked about James’ elite track speed. “You never know what he can do. We saw him spin the wrong way one time and he kept running. You can’t even teach some of the things he can do. That’s what sets him apart. You can teach a spin move, but you can’t teach a spin move in reverse.”

James was mostly recruited by Mountain West programs – New Mexico offered him a scholarship the day before Hawaii called – but Power 5 programs focused on his 5-foot-7 frame instead of the tiny blur out-running everyone on his high school highlight reel.

After landing 17 players during the early signing period, Craig Bohl announced the addition of Evans Jr. and James on Feb. 3, 2021.

UW’s head coach was on the Tulsa staff when Tony Evans Sr. was playing for the Golden Hurricane. James’ rare burst – he was on the nation’s fastest 4x100 high school relay team in 2020 and ran the 100 in 10.83 seconds – was something the Pokes couldn’t pass up with the package deal.

“He’s a fast, human joystick kind of back,” running backs coach Gordie Haug said of James. “He’s got good hands and speed and he understands what it’s going to take to get it done and make people miss. That’s a big part of it to get him in space and let him do some things.”

Swen will be getting the bulk of the carries in 2021. Dawaiian McNeely and Joey Braasch were the next men up in the backfield during the portion of Friday’s practice open to the media.

But second-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek understands James adds some elements to the team that are impossible to teach his peers.

“I think we have plenty in our base system that he does well. The trick with a guy like that is getting him to operate in enough space where he can totally take advantage of the shiftiness and the speed,” Polasek said. “He’ll have an opportunity, if he can keep putting change in his pocket with good repetitions. We talk a lot about credibility and consistency leads to trust. That’s what he is doing right now is building equity in his brand. If he stays on that track, he will carve himself out a role and it will be his job to grow that role.”

There’s also a chance James could be the first Cowboy to touch the ball this season, if he solidifies a spot as a kickoff returner ahead of the Aug. 27 opener at Illinois. Bohl said special teams would be a point of emphasis during UW’s major scrimmage on Saturday.

“In all reality your first play as a Wyoming Cowboy is either going to be kickoff, kickoff return, punt or punt block,” co-special teams coordinator Shannon Moore noted. “Our young kids take pride in that, and it all starts at the top with coach Bohl doing such a great job emphasizing special teams. … (James) has shown flashes in the return game.”

‘Watch out for D.Q.’

Bohl raved about James during the 2021 fall camp, but with Valladay and Swen sharing the load and McNeely also getting some action there weren’t any carries available for James.

The wide-eyed true freshman also had to balance academics and getting up to speed with the playbook in order to play fast.

“I want to say my mindset is different now,” James said. “Especially coming out of high school, I still had a childish mindset and needed time to mature and stuff like that. As time went by, I matured and understand that college is nothing to play with. This is serious. This is where life begins.”

After finishing his redshirt year, James welcomed Utah State transfer quarterback Andrew Peasley with open arms in January. The two were in the same weightlifting group during winter workouts.

The running backs have a very tight-knit room. Swen and Jordon Vaughn are also from Texas, which has helped make James feel at home on the High Plains.

Valladay is using his extra year of eligibility at Arizona State after becoming UW’s second all-time leading rusher last season, but there are a list of guys – starting with Swen – who have been patiently waiting for their opportunity to shine instead of jumping into the transfer portal.

“We’ve got a very close, passionate group,” Swen said. “Me and Jeremy (Hollingsworth) came in here, he was my freshman roommate, so we were very close. When Dawaiian came we didn’t like him at all. He came late and we were like, ‘Why is he here?’ Then we look at him and he’s like 6-3, 225. He’s a nice guy, he’s cool. …

“All I can say is watch out for D.Q.”

Given his diminutive stature and knack for Houdini-like tackling escapes, James found the perfect player to pattern his game after by watching old Barry Sanders highlights.

Sanders rushed for 222 yards and five touchdowns during Oklahoma State’s 62-14 romp over the Cowboys in the 1988 Holiday Bowl before embarking on a Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Detroit Lions.

“That’s my role model. I wore No. 20 as a sophomore in high school just because of Barry Sanders,” James said. “I’ve been watching Barry Sanders since I was like five or six. My dad introduced me to Barry Sanders. Once I found out about Barry Sanders I was like, ‘I’ve got to be like him.’

“I’m already short. He’s shifty, and I’ve got to get shifty just like him. I love that man.”

James, who is wearing No. 7 at UW and is listed at 172 pounds on the current roster, was an all-district first team selection during his junior year and helped lead Lancaster High to the 5A Division I Region final with an 11-3 record as a senior.

“Texas football is different. What makes it different is that everybody wants it, everybody wants to reach a goal,” James said. “They say everything is bigger in Texas, and you’re dealing with some big kids. If you ain’t big, you got to be small and run.”

Starring under the Friday night lights, even in the Lone Star State, is one thing. The physicality and the mental preparation required to perform at the FBS level was something James still needed to adjust to last season while watching Valladay and Swen.

“Playing against players that are 6-5 and 275 pounds running full speed at you, and at the time I was like 160-something, patience was key,” James said. “Knowing that you might want to just sit down and get bigger and get deeper into the playbook.”

‘I had peace’

Da’Qualen James, who naturally goes by the faster “D.Q.” forename, piled up 2,815 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns during his prep career. The most bittersweet moment was scoring the game-winning touchdown three days after his brother died at the age of 23.

After his mother, Memory James, visited Laramie the decision to de-commit from Hawaii and sign with UW felt right.

“It was very different because Dallas is loud and Laramie is so quiet. So it felt like, why is it so quiet here?” James said. “It was good because I had peace, I could sleep and I don’t have to worry about this and that. I love Laramie. …

“(Mom) came up here and said, ‘I wouldn’t mind you staying up here.’ What mamma say, I do.”

There were times when James thought about giving up on football in high school, but Bell told him he had a special talent that could open the door to a new life.

James’ resplendent smile retreats and his voice begins to crack when the subject turns to his lost brother.

“In those type of situations, some people might break down,” James said when asked how he made it through the misery of Bell’s fatal shooting. “But if you really want it, you learn how to use it as motivation. Once you learn how to use that as motivation, you keep going.”

Like all superheroes, James has a painful origin story. Now his coaches, family, friends, teammates and Cowboys fans are ready to root for a Hollywood ending in Laramie.

“Like (Haug) always says, you’ve got to utilize your super powers,” James said. “My super power is speed. Slow feet don’t eat.”