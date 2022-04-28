Wyoming running back Titus Swen is prepared to carry the 2022 Cowboys

LARAMIE – Fans won’t get to see much of Titus Swen on the field during Wyoming’s spring game.

Head coach Craig Bohl plans to limit the junior running back’s touches and keep the emerging star mostly out of harm's way during Saturday’s public showcase at War Memorial Stadium.

That won’t be the case in the fall when Swen will be the featured back in the Cowboys’ run-first offense.

“I think we've got a heck of a tailback," Bohl said. “I just think Titus Swen had really good production last year. We were able to share the load, and I think you guys saw how many times he had yards after contact. Hell, there was one game that the whole damn jersey got ripped off, and it wasn't the old tear-away jersey.

“He's got an unbelievable explosion, so we're going to leverage that.”

Swen finished with 785 yards rushing on 5.9 yards per carry with a team-high seven touchdowns sharing the workload last season with Xazavian Valladay.

Now the 5-foot-11, 206-pound Swen is the clear-cut RB1 in a potentially deep rotation expected to include contributions from Dawaiian McNeely and D.Q. James.

“It means a lot to be a leader or even a captain for the brand. That’s a big deal,” Swen said when asked about the effusive public praise from Bohl throughout the spring. “The kids that have been here already know what the goal is. We’re here to accomplish something as a team and not individually.

"Bringing all the boys together and leading them, that’s praise all in itself.”

'I was actually scared'

Swen rushed for 349 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman in 2019, but he opted out of the abbreviated 2020 campaign to return to Fort Worth, Texas, to support his parents, who are both nurses.

During the early stages of the pandemic, Swen’s father, Christopher Swen, contracted COVID-19 and struggled with serious symptoms for three months. The young college student took care of his dad while his mother, Felicia Swen, was at work.

“I was actually scared because one time he woke up and was yelling, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,’” Swen said of his dad. “We just had to call 9-1-1. It was a scary moment sitting on the stairs watching him get carted away not knowing what can happen.”

Christopher Swen made a full recovery and is in Liberia this spring working to provide communities in the West African country with clean water. Titus credits his mom's strength and work ethic for getting the family through 2020.

“They both work in healthcare so that was a scary moment,” Swen said. “If she would have got sick when he got sick … luckily she stayed healthy and she took care of the family. She was the backbone of the family at that point.”

Swen worked out when Felicia was off work to try to stay in football shape while the Cowboys suffered through a grueling 2-6 season. He returned to UW for his breakout season in 2021.

Did Swen ever think about not coming back to Laramie? Was he tempted to hop in the portal to play closer to home or perhaps at a Power 5 school?

In a word: No.

“I had a dream,” Swen said. “I knew in order to get where I want to be at, I had to come back and do my job to help my family out in the long run.”

'He's just growing as a young man'

Swen is determined to lead the Cowboys down a championship path and then play in the NFL. He will get the opportunity to do both as the offensive player the Pokes plan to lean on in 2022.

Valladay, who is second on UW’s all-time rushing list after adding 1,070 yards to his total last season, transferred to Arizona State to use his extra year of eligibility in the Pac-12.

“I actually learned a lot from X,” Swen said of being mentored by Valladay. “I learned how to control my mind in the game. You see some backs and they just want to hit it like it’s high school. It’s a way different game than high school. You’ve got to trust your blocks, you’ve got to trust every inch of the game, the whole process, in order to get some yards out of it. If you don’t, you’re going to be a bad team.”

Bohl wants Swen, who showed off his power and speed as a runner by shredding Colorado State and Utah State last season, to become a complete back. He has made progress with his route running and pass blocking in pass protection.

“Somewhere in there during fall camp last year, he made his mind up he wanted to be a great practice player. I’ve seen that carry over,” offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said. “I think he’s learning how to study the game. We’re most certainly putting him in different spots, trying to find out what he can’t do. I think the more you can use a weapon like that, the more you can get him in space the better."

Swen also grabbed the captain's baton from Valladay and has been setting the tone during spring practice as the Pokes search for new starters at quarterback, receiver and along the offensive line.

“I think it’s just him understanding what it takes to be the best running back in the league. What he’s done is just being able to be consistent day in and day out,” running backs coach Gordie Haug said of Swen’s improvement. “We’ve got to be the firecrackers of the offense and have some emotions and be the ones that make some plays. That has always been preached in our room and it’s fun to see the leadership come from that position.”

Swen has been patiently waiting for this opportunity to shine at UW.

The coaching staff would cover him in bubble wrap during the spring game if they could, which means Pokes fans will have to wait until the Aug. 27 opener at Illinois to see No. 2 fully unleashed.

“He’s just growing as a young man. There’s a process to this,” Polasek said. “I hope college football can stay that way where we’re a part of a kid reaching his full potential as a man and as a football player and we get to be a part of that growth.”

