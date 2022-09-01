Wyoming running back Titus Swen wants to carry the load for Cowboys

LARAMIE – Titus Swen slept sitting up in a chair for two night after the Cowboys returned from their painful road trip to Champaign.

Wyoming’s star running back suffered bruised ribs during the 38-6 loss at Illinois and didn’t rest on his back until getting treatment on the trainer’s table Monday.

Swen is optimistic he’ll be in the backfield when the Pokes host Tulsa on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (1:30 p.m., FS1).

“I feel by Saturday I’ll be ready to roll,” he said.

In fact, Swen would like to be even more involved in the offense after rushing for 98 yards on 17 carries (5.8 yards per attempt) against the Illini.

Andrew Peasley struggled during his debut as UW’s starting quarterback, finishing 5-for-20 passing for 30 yards with an interception.

The shaky performance behind center came despite the fact that the offensive line provided Peasley with great protection and opened up holes in the running game.

“We had the game plan. I wish we would have stuck to it a little bit more,” Swen said. “But we went out there and that’s what we put out there.”

UW finished with 182 yards rushing with Peasley scampering for 76 yards on eight carries. The offense will likely lean on the ground game until Peasley can get some confidence throwing the ball.

At least that’s what Swen is hoping for against the Golden Hurricane.

“I feel good, I feel ready. That loss kind of put fire in me,” Swen said. “I know we can run the ball. So this week it’s like, we’re going to run the damn ball.”

Captain comeback?

Peasley’s leadership has been praised by his new teammates since the Utah State transfer arrived on campus in January to begin winter workouts.

That’s why UW’s new QB1 was named a team captain, along with tight end Treyton Welch, linebacker Easton Gibbs and nose guard Cole Godbout.

The chemistry between Peasley and the wide receivers is much better than it looked against Illinois, according to associate head coach/passing game coordinator Mike Grant.

“Throughout the camp it was really good,” Grant said. “The speed of the game was kind of new there. It was our first chance to see all that happening and taking place.”

The Illini defense features a strong secondary. Same story for the Golden Hurricane.

Grant’s receivers will have to beat man-to-man press coverage on Saturday or it’s going to be a rough home opener for Peasley and the Pokes.

“(Illinois is) very talented on the back end, but moving forward there are some things we can do to try to get some better separation with formations and other things,” Grant said. “It was just such a smothering effect and we were not quite in rhythm in the passing game.”

Series history

Tulsa and UW were both members of the WAC from 1996-98 before the Cowboys were part of the group that split away from the 16-team league to form the Mountain West.

In the only conference meeting between the two programs, the Golden Hurricane blanked the Pokes 35-0 in Tulsa in 1998, which cost Dana Dimel’s team a bowl invitation.

The series is tied 3-3 with UW winning the first three meetings and the Golden Hurricane riding a three-game win streak, including a 24-21 victory in 2019.

Phil Dickens’ Cowboys beat Tulsa 23-19 in the first meeting in 1955.

Notable

The Golden Hurricane is a 6 ½-point favorite, but the last time Tulsa opened a season with a road victory was on Sept. 4, 2009. The program is 0-7 in road openers since that 37-13 win at Tulane 13 years ago. …

UW is 6-2 in home openers under Craig Bohl, including last year’s thrilling 19-16 win over Montana State. …

The Cowboys are 7-11 all-time against teams currently in the American Athletic Conference. In addition to splitting the six previous meetings with Tulsa, UW is 1-6 against Houston, 2-1 against SMU and 1-1 against Temple.

Quotable

“We had a donnybrook of a game down there in Tulsa a couple years ago,” Bohl said of UW’s loss at Tulsa in 2019 in which several Pokes were injured, including offensive lineman Logan Harris, who was taken to the hospital with a concussion. "It will be a physical game (Saturday)."