Wyoming's Cooper Rothe, Tyler Hall play in all-star games Saturday

LARAMIE -- A handful of former Wyoming players will get a chance this month to put their talents on display for NFL personnel one last time in the college ranks.
Cooper Rothe and Tyler Hall will take their turn first.
Rothe and Hall will take part in different postseason college showcase games Saturday. Rothe, the Cowboys’ former placekicker, will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl in St. Petersburg, Florida. Hall, Wyoming’s former cornerback, will be on the West Coast participating in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
The Shrine Bowl will kick off at 1 p.m. Mountain Time with the Collegiate Bowl to follow at 5 p.m. Both will be televised on the NFL Network.
Rothe will kick for the East Team after spending the last four seasons as Wyoming’s primary placekicker. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder put together the most accomplished career for a Cowboy kicker during that time, finishing as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 342 career points.
Rothe converted on 76.6 percent of his field goals and made 165 of 169 extra points in his career. His best season came as a junior when he led the nation in field-goal percentage (94.1) on his way to Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year honors. He was also a finalist that year for the Lou Groza Award, which annually goes to the nation’s top college kicker.
You have free articles remaining.
Rothe’s consistency dipped this season as he made 68.1 percent of his field goals (15 of 22), but he capped it with a career-long 53-yarder in the Cowboys’ 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl.
Meanwhile, Hall, who will suit up for the National Team in the Collegiate Bowl, proved to be one of Wyoming’s more versatile defensive backs during his three years as a starter. He finished his career with 107 tackles, 22 pass breakups and four interceptions.
The 5-10, 190-pound Hall began his career at corner before sliding inside to nickel at the start of his junior season. Injuries made Wyoming’s coaches move Hall back to corner, where he combined for more than 20 passes defended the last two seasons. He finished second on the team this season with eight pass breakups and had an interception he returned 72 yards for a touchdown in the Cowboys’ 23-14 win at Texas State on Sept. 7.
Hall could double as a threat in the return game if East head coach and former NFL head coach Marvin Lewis decides to use him in that capacity. Hall, a three-time all-MW honorable mention selection, averaged 33.4 yards on kick returns this season and finished his career as the Football Bowl Subdivision’s active leader in kickoff return average (31.7) at the end of the 2019 season.
Hall returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in his career, both coming during the 2017 season. He’s the only player in Wyoming history to return multiple kickoffs for scores in the same season.
Hall will be the fifth Wyoming player to appear in the Collegiate Bowl since its inception in 2012. Running back Nico Evans played in the game last year while safety Andrew Wingard, who’s now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, represented Wyoming in last year’s Shrine Bowl.
Linebacker and Casper native Logan Wilson will get his turn in front of NFL personnel in the Senior Bowl on Jan. 25.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.