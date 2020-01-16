Wyoming's Cooper Rothe, Tyler Hall play in all-star games Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rothe’s consistency dipped this season as he made 68.1 percent of his field goals (15 of 22), but he capped it with a career-long 53-yarder in the Cowboys’ 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl.

Meanwhile, Hall, who will suit up for the National Team in the Collegiate Bowl, proved to be one of Wyoming’s more versatile defensive backs during his three years as a starter. He finished his career with 107 tackles, 22 pass breakups and four interceptions.

The 5-10, 190-pound Hall began his career at corner before sliding inside to nickel at the start of his junior season. Injuries made Wyoming’s coaches move Hall back to corner, where he combined for more than 20 passes defended the last two seasons. He finished second on the team this season with eight pass breakups and had an interception he returned 72 yards for a touchdown in the Cowboys’ 23-14 win at Texas State on Sept. 7.

Hall could double as a threat in the return game if East head coach and former NFL head coach Marvin Lewis decides to use him in that capacity. Hall, a three-time all-MW honorable mention selection, averaged 33.4 yards on kick returns this season and finished his career as the Football Bowl Subdivision’s active leader in kickoff return average (31.7) at the end of the 2019 season.