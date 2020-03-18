Wyoming's defensive line enters spring with no shortage of experience

The Cowboys will need a replacement for Hall on the end opposite Crall, though they may already have it in Solomon Byrd, who emerged as one of the Mountain West’s top young edge rushers last season. Byrd led UW with 6.5 sacks and finished second on the team with 9.5 tackles for loss on his way to FWAA Freshman All-America honors. The 6-foot-4, 243-pounder did it all as Crall’s primary backup last season but figures to be much more than a situational player next season.

Davon Wells-Ross played in 12 games as a backup defensive end last season and could join the competition to replace Hall this spring. Teagan Liufau and Leevi Lafaele are among the other options at the position, though both are coming off injuries last season that have their status unknown for the spring. Victor Jones, who’s played in 21 career games with three starts, is versatile enough to play on the edge or on the interior but will likely stay at defensive tackle this spring with Holt not participating.