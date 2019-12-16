Wyoming's Logan Wilson voted third-team AP All-American

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Wilson ranks in the top 5 in both MW and school history in tackles (414). He’s also got 34 career tackles for loss, seven sacks and 10 interceptions.

Jackson suspended indefinitely

Defensive tackle Javaree Jackson has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules and will not play in the Arizona Bowl, Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said. Bohl added Jackson’s suspension could continue beyond the bowl game.

“Until some things get resolved, he’s suspended,” Bohl said.

Jackson has 35 tackles — the most among Wyoming’s interior defensive linemen — seven tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception this season.

RB Smith expected back next season

Bohl said fifth-year running back Trey Smith will be allowed to pursue a medical hardship waiver and a sixth year of eligibility. Smith, a graduate transfer from Louisville, is done for this season after an ankle injury limited him to just the first four games.

Smith averaged 5.2 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns before sustaining the injury against Tulsa on Sept. 21.