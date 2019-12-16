Wyoming's Logan Wilson voted third-team AP All-American

LARAMIE — Logan Wilson earned another All-America nod Monday.
Wyoming’s senior linebacker was voted a third-team All-American by The Associated Press. It’s the third All-America nod for the Casper native, who’s also been named a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus and a second-team All-American by USA Today.
Wilson, a first-team all-Mountain West selection, finished the regular season second on the team with 98 tackles. He also leads all Football Bowl Subdivision linebackers with four interceptions. With the Cowboys’ Arizona Bowl matchup with Georgia State looming, the fifth-year senior is vying for his third straight 100-tackle season.
Wilson, a Natrona County High graduate, was also a finalist for the Butkus Award, which annually goes to the nation’s top collegiate linebacker. Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons won the award last week.
The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Wilson ranks in the top 5 in both MW and school history in tackles (414). He’s also got 34 career tackles for loss, seven sacks and 10 interceptions.
Jackson suspended indefinitely
Defensive tackle Javaree Jackson has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules and will not play in the Arizona Bowl, Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said. Bohl added Jackson’s suspension could continue beyond the bowl game.
You have free articles remaining.
“Until some things get resolved, he’s suspended,” Bohl said.
Jackson has 35 tackles — the most among Wyoming’s interior defensive linemen — seven tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception this season.
RB Smith expected back next season
Bohl said fifth-year running back Trey Smith will be allowed to pursue a medical hardship waiver and a sixth year of eligibility. Smith, a graduate transfer from Louisville, is done for this season after an ankle injury limited him to just the first four games.
Smith averaged 5.2 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns before sustaining the injury against Tulsa on Sept. 21.
“We’ve been told he’ll have a sixth year back, so our plan is to have him back,” Bohl said.
Rothe to play in Shrine Bowl
Senior placekicker Cooper Rothe on Monday accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl. The nation’s longest-running college football all-star game, which was first played in 1925, will be played Jan. 18 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Rothe is 14 of 20 on field goals this season and has converted at a 77.3-percent clip for his career. The Longmont, Colorado, native was a Lou Groza Award finalist last season after leading the nation in field-goal percentage (94.1).
Rothe, Wyoming’s all-time leading scorer, joins Wilson (Senior Bowl) as Wyoming players who’ve accepted invites to postseason all-star games so far.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.