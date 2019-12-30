Wyoming's Logan Wilson 'wasn't even thinking about' skipping Arizona Bowl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It hasn’t been uncommon in recent years to see players projected to be drafted, particularly in the higher rounds, skip their bowl game in order to avoid risking an injury. Jacksonville Jaguars running back and former LSU standout Leonard Fournette started the trend in 2016 while Alabama’s Trevon Diggs and Terrell Lewis, Florida’s C.J. Henderson and Louisville’s Mehki Becton are among those continuing it this bowl season.

But that was never an option for Wilson. In fact, Wilson said, the only time he was ever asked about it was when his coach inquired during one of Wyoming’s on-campus bowl practices earlier this month, which drew a chuckle from Bohl, who was seated next to Wilson during the team’s bowl press conference Monday at the AC Hotel by Marriott in downtown Tucson.

Wilson said he understands those decisions to sit out of bowl games by other players in a similar situation, but “that’s just not who I am.” Wilson added it’s important for him to put the team and the in-state program he signed with in 2015 coming out of Natrona County High School ahead of himself.