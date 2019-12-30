Wyoming's Logan Wilson 'wasn't even thinking about' skipping Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said Saturday the thought of not playing in the final game of his collegiate career never crossed his star linebacker’s mind.
Two days later, Logan Wilson confirmed as much.
“I wasn’t even thinking about it,” the Cowboys’ senior All-American said.
Nobody could blame Wilson if he had, though.
Wilson, a first-team all-Mountain West selection who will close out his collegiate career Tuesday against Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl as one of the top 5 tacklers in both league and school history, has an NFL future to think about. The Casper native has already accepted an invite to next month’s Senior Bowl, and CBS Sports listed Wilson as one of two draft prospects to keep an eye on in the game.
It hasn’t been uncommon in recent years to see players projected to be drafted, particularly in the higher rounds, skip their bowl game in order to avoid risking an injury. Jacksonville Jaguars running back and former LSU standout Leonard Fournette started the trend in 2016 while Alabama’s Trevon Diggs and Terrell Lewis, Florida’s C.J. Henderson and Louisville’s Mehki Becton are among those continuing it this bowl season.
But that was never an option for Wilson. In fact, Wilson said, the only time he was ever asked about it was when his coach inquired during one of Wyoming’s on-campus bowl practices earlier this month, which drew a chuckle from Bohl, who was seated next to Wilson during the team’s bowl press conference Monday at the AC Hotel by Marriott in downtown Tucson.
Wilson said he understands those decisions to sit out of bowl games by other players in a similar situation, but “that’s just not who I am.” Wilson added it’s important for him to put the team and the in-state program he signed with in 2015 coming out of Natrona County High School ahead of himself.
“I’m not going to be a selfish guy that wants to go out and not put my body at risk for my teammates,” Wilson said. “I owe it Coach Bohl anyway to play for this program. He gave me an opportunity five years ago -- an opportunity of a lifetime to come here, earn a meaningful degree and play football at the highest level. I owe that to him and this team to do that.”
Bohl said he’s had conversations with multiple NFL general managers. He believes Wilson’s decision could end up improving his draft stock.
“It really has proven to be a valuable asset because whether you’re playing football at the professional level, the collegiate level or the high school level, it’s a team game,” Bohl said. “So many of the general managers are looking at what kind of guys we’re going to invest in a draft pick and what kind of guy is going to be in our locker room.”
Wilson, who earned All-America honors from The Associated Press, USA Today and Pro Football Focus, enters his final game with 414 career tackles, including 98 this season. His four interceptions this season are tops among Football Bowl Subdivision linebackers.
