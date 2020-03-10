Wyoming's Pro Day serves as golden 'opportunity' for several players

Halliburton locked out just 10 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press but had the highest vertical jump of the day at 38.5 inches. He said he ran the 40 in the 4.5 range, which he added was his goal. Halliburton said he’s hoping to receive an invite from the Denver Broncos to participate in their local pro day before the NFL Draft in late April. But whether it’s through the draft or free agency, Halliburton believes his pro-day performance helped him in his efforts to be picked up by a team.

“When it comes to me, I always hope for the best,” Halliburton said. “I always think that I am going to make a team, get on a team and get on a roster. I just wanted the opportunity, that shot. That was today. We’ll see what happens.”

Tight end and Casper native Josh Harshman, defensive end Josiah Hall, receiver John Okwoli and punter Ryan Galovich joined Halliburton, Maluia and Ismail as the players who were working out in front of NFL personnel for the first time. They all share the hope that they took advantage of it enough to catch at least one team’s eye.

“That’s all I’m looking for is just one opportunity,” Ismail said. “Regardless if I got to go to the combine or the (East-West) Shrine (Game), I’m grateful to even be able to have a pro day. I remember at one point in my career I didn’t have it in me anymore and I just didn’t want to keep going. To make it this far is a blessing.”

