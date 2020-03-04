You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming's Pro Day set for March 10
View Comments
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming's Pro Day set for March 10

{{featured_button_text}}
UW Pro Day

NFL scouts travel to Laramie each year to evaluate Wyoming's draft-eligible prospects during the school's annual Pro Day, which is scheduled for March 10.

 Courtesy, UW Sports Information

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's draft hopefuls will get their chance to work out for NFL personnel on campus during the school's annual Pro Day on March 10.

The Cowboys' draft-eligible players will run through on-field drills beginning at 10 a.m. at UW's indoor practice facility. The event is open to the public.

Among the participants will be Casper native Logan Wilson, who also took part in the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine. Tight end and fellow Casper native Josh Harshman, punter Ryan Galovich, kicker Cooper Rothe, defensive end Josiah Hall, cornerback Tyler Hall, safety Alijah Halliburton, linebacker Cassh Maluia and receivers Rocket Ismail Jr. and John Okwoli are also expected to work out, according to UW media relations.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News