Wyoming's Pro Day set for March 10

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's draft hopefuls will get their chance to work out for NFL personnel on campus during the school's annual Pro Day on March 10.

The Cowboys' draft-eligible players will run through on-field drills beginning at 10 a.m. at UW's indoor practice facility. The event is open to the public.

Among the participants will be Casper native Logan Wilson, who also took part in the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine. Tight end and fellow Casper native Josh Harshman, punter Ryan Galovich, kicker Cooper Rothe, defensive end Josiah Hall, cornerback Tyler Hall, safety Alijah Halliburton, linebacker Cassh Maluia and receivers Rocket Ismail Jr. and John Okwoli are also expected to work out, according to UW media relations.

