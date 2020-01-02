Wyoming's seniors savor satisfying end to collegiate careers

“It’s one last time with the teammates. I think that’s pretty special to us,” Rothe said. “In my speech, I said I came in with one brother and I’m leaving with 100-plus brothers. So I think that’s pretty cool to spend more time with them.”

It wasn’t a particularly large group — Wyoming had less than 20 scholarship seniors on the roster this season — but many of them have been part of all 30 of Wyoming’s wins over the last four years. The highlights include a Potato Bowl win over Central Michigan in 2017, an upset of a top-15 Boise State team in 2016 and a berth in the Mountain West title game that same season, but their last victory was just as if not more important given the circumstances.

Wyoming was again in championship contention heading into November at 6-2 overall, but the Cowboys lost three of their last four games to Boise State, Utah State and Air Force to drop to fourth in the Mountain Division standings. A 20-6 loss at Air Force to end the regular season was the most lopsided of the bunch and left a sour taste in the Cowboys’ collective mouth after a promising first two months.

For themselves and the program, the senior class wanted to wash it out. They did just that by flipping the script on GSU, giving them one last bite to savor.

“After this, I don’t even know if I’m going to be playing football,” said Halliburton, who was named the Arizona Bowl’s defensive MVP. “It was really a big game, especially for all of the seniors because some seniors definitely don’t know if they’re going to be playing any more football. Just to get this (W), especially for this program and this university, was very important.”

