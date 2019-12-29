Wyoming's streak of not allowing a 100-yard rusher to be tested by Georgia State

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Wyoming’s defense has an impressive streak going.
It’s been more than a calendar year since the Cowboys allowed someone to rush for more than 100 yards against them. Thirteen games to be exact.
The Cowboys yielded more than 100 yards to five teams during the regular season, but you have to go all the way back to Nov. 17, 2018, to find the last 100-yard rushers against Wyoming. They were Kadin Remsberg (128) and Cole Fagan (116), who combined for 244 of Air Force's 362 rushing yards in Wyoming’s 35-27 win that day.
Wyoming (7-5) will try to cap an unblemished season when it comes to keeping individual rushers below the century mark against Georgia State (7-5) in the Arizona Bowl on Tuesday. For a defense that ranks sixth nationally against the run (99.4 yards per game), the thought of keeping that streak going into next season is almost like an adrenaline rush.
“It’s exciting. I want to finish the season off the same way,” defensive end Garrett Crall said. “We didn’t allow a 100-yard rusher (during the regular season). That’s something our defense has prided itself on is stopping the run. If you stop the run, that’s when you can get into all the fun stuff on third downs. Pass rush for our d-ends, bringing pressures or whatever it is.”
The closest anyone has come to reaching triple digits against Wyoming this season is New Mexico’s Ahmari Davis, who rushed for 86 yards in the Cowboys’ 23-10 win on Oct. 19. The Lobos had more success than anybody cracking Wyoming’s run defense with 169 yards as a team. The next-highest rushing total allowed by Wyoming was 162 against Air Force’s triple option in both teams’ regular-season finale -- 136 fewer than the Falcons’ season average.
You have free articles remaining.
But Wyoming will go up against one of the most productive running backs it’s seen all season Tuesday in Georgia State’s Tra Barnett, the Sun Belt’s leading rusher on a per-game basis (115.8 yards per game). Barnett, who’s averaging 6 yards per carry, has eclipsed the 100-yard mark seven times this season, including five straight such games at one point. His 242 yards against Troy were a season-high.
Wyoming defensive coordinator Jake Dickert said GSU uses more formations than most spread teams to give defenses a number of different looks, but he added Barnett’s skill set makes him as productive as anything the Panthers do schematically.
“I think he’s got really good vision, and he bounces on your leverage really, really fast,” Dickert said. “You feel like you’ve got him bottled up and all of the sudden, boom, he’s gone out of the gate. And he’s breaking a lot of tackles.
“He’d definitely be a first-team all-conference back in our league, too. He’s definitely a big threat.”
Barnett, who’s rushed for 1,389 yards, will be the fifth 1,000-yard rusher Wyoming has seen this season, though the Cowboys hemmed up the other four pretty well. Tulsa’s Shamari Brooks (1,046) had the most among that group with just 67 yards in Wyoming’s 24-21 loss on Sept. 21.
Wyoming expects more of the same in its bowl game even if the Cowboys aren’t expecting it to be easy against the Sun Belt’s No. 3-ranked rushing attack.
“The first thing we want to do is stop the run,” Crall said. “We’ve done a good job of that so far, but we’re going against a team that knows how to do it and they know how to do it well. They’ve got three or four guys that can. It’s going to be a challenge for us, but what more could you like?”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.