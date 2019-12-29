Wyoming's streak of not allowing a 100-yard rusher to be tested by Georgia State

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Wyoming’s defense has an impressive streak going.

It’s been more than a calendar year since the Cowboys allowed someone to rush for more than 100 yards against them. Thirteen games to be exact.

The Cowboys yielded more than 100 yards to five teams during the regular season, but you have to go all the way back to Nov. 17, 2018, to find the last 100-yard rushers against Wyoming. They were Kadin Remsberg (128) and Cole Fagan (116), who combined for 244 of Air Force's 362 rushing yards in Wyoming’s 35-27 win that day.

Wyoming (7-5) will try to cap an unblemished season when it comes to keeping individual rushers below the century mark against Georgia State (7-5) in the Arizona Bowl on Tuesday. For a defense that ranks sixth nationally against the run (99.4 yards per game), the thought of keeping that streak going into next season is almost like an adrenaline rush.