Wyoming schedules future home-and-home series with California

LARAMIE -- Wyoming on Tuesday announced a future home-and-home football series with California.

UW will travel to Berkeley, California, for the first game on Sept. 2, 2028. Cal will make the return trip to War Memorial Stadium on Sept. 8, 2029. The teams have only met once previously with Cal winning the 1990 Copper Bowl, 17-15.

It's the second Power Five opponent to be scheduled for the Cowboys in 2028. UW will also travel to Texas Tech that season. The Cal game is the only non-conference game on UW's 2029 schedule so far.

Weber State, Louisiana, Utah and Ball State are UW's non-conference opponents for the 2020 season. The Cowboys open the season at home against Weber State on Sept. 5.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

