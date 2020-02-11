You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming schedules future home-and-home series with California
View Comments
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming schedules future home-and-home series with California

{{featured_button_text}}
Wyoming - New Mexico Football

Wyoming fans cheer from the student section during the Cowboys' homecoming win over New Mexico on Oct. 19, 2019, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 File, Star-Tribune

LARAMIE -- Wyoming on Tuesday announced a future home-and-home football series with California.

UW will travel to Berkeley, California, for the first game on Sept. 2, 2028. Cal will make the return trip to War Memorial Stadium on Sept. 8, 2029. The teams have only met once previously with Cal winning the 1990 Copper Bowl, 17-15.

It's the second Power Five opponent to be scheduled for the Cowboys in 2028. UW will also travel to Texas Tech that season. The Cal game is the only non-conference game on UW's 2029 schedule so far.

Weber State, Louisiana, Utah and Ball State are UW's non-conference opponents for the 2020 season. The Cowboys open the season at home against Weber State on Sept. 5.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News