breaking top story
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming schedules home-and-home football series with UConn

3124367_hc-sp-uconn-football-wyoming

Wyoming's Ravontae Holt pressures UConn quarterback Tyler Phommachanh in the second half of their game last season at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.

 Jessica Hill, Hartford Courant

LARAMIE – Fans who missed the Pokes’ road trip to East Hartford, Connecticut, last season have seven years to prepare for the next one.

Wyoming and UConn announced Wednesday a future home-and-home series that begins with the Huskies visiting War Memorial Stadium on Aug. 29, 2026, and concludes with the Pokes returning to East Hartford on Sept. 15, 2029.

The Cowboys won the first meeting between the two programs, 24-22, at Rentschler Field to begin the 2021 campaign 4-0. UConn is currently one of seven independent FBS programs.

UW has contracts with future Power 5 opponents from the Big Ten (Illinois in 2022), Big 12 (Texas Tech in 2023 and 2028, Texas in 2023) and Pac-12 (Arizona State in 2024, Colorado in 2025, Utah in 2025 and 2027, Cal in 2029 and 2032 and Arizona in 2030 and 2033).

The Pokes play former Mountain West rival BYU on Sept. 24 in Provo, Utah, and in 2024 in Laramie. The Cougars are currently an independent but set to join the Big 12 in 2023.

Group of Five opponents UW has on the books for future seasons are independent New Mexico State (2024), Tulsa (2022) from the American Athletic Conference, North Texas (2026-27) and UTEP (2028-29) from Conference USA, Akron (2025 and 2028) and Central Michigan (2026-27) from the Mid-American Conference and Appalachian State (2023) from the Sun Belt.

FCS opponents on UW’s future schedules are Northern Colorado (2022, 2026), Portland State (2023), Idaho (2024), Cal Poly (2025), Southern Utah (2027) and Idaho State (2028).

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Cowboys Future Foes

UW’S NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULES

2022

Aug. 27 at Illinois

Sept. 3 TULSA

Sept. 10 NORTHERN COLORADO

Sept. 24 at BYU

2023

Sept. 2 TEXAS TECH

Sept. 9 PORTLAND STATE

Sept. 16 at Texas

Sept. 23 APPALACHIAN STATE

2024

Aug. 31 at Arizona State

Sept. 7 IDAHO

Sept. 14 BYU

Sept. 21 NEW MEXICO STATE

2025

Aug. 30 at Akron

Sept. 6 CAL POLY

Sept. 13 UTAH

Sept. 20 at Colorado

2026

Aug. 29 UCONN

Sept. 5 NORTH TEXAS

Sept. 12 NORTHERN COLORADO

Sept. 19 at Central Michigan

2027

Sept. 4 at Utah

Sept. 11 SOUTHERN UTAH

Sept. 18 at North Texas

Sept. 25 CENTRAL MICHIGAN

2028

Sept. 2 IDAHO STATE

Sept. 9 AKRON

Sept. 16 at Texas Tech

Sept. 23 UTEP

2029

Sept. 8 CAL

Sept. 15 at UConn

Sept. 29 at UTEP

2030

Sept. 14 at Arizona

2032

Sept. 4 at Cal

2033

Sept. 17 ARIZONA

