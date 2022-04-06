Wyoming schedules home-and-home football series with UConn

LARAMIE – Fans who missed the Pokes’ road trip to East Hartford, Connecticut, last season have seven years to prepare for the next one.

Wyoming and UConn announced Wednesday a future home-and-home series that begins with the Huskies visiting War Memorial Stadium on Aug. 29, 2026, and concludes with the Pokes returning to East Hartford on Sept. 15, 2029.

The Cowboys won the first meeting between the two programs, 24-22, at Rentschler Field to begin the 2021 campaign 4-0. UConn is currently one of seven independent FBS programs.

UW has contracts with future Power 5 opponents from the Big Ten (Illinois in 2022), Big 12 (Texas Tech in 2023 and 2028, Texas in 2023) and Pac-12 (Arizona State in 2024, Colorado in 2025, Utah in 2025 and 2027, Cal in 2029 and 2032 and Arizona in 2030 and 2033).

The Pokes play former Mountain West rival BYU on Sept. 24 in Provo, Utah, and in 2024 in Laramie. The Cougars are currently an independent but set to join the Big 12 in 2023.

Group of Five opponents UW has on the books for future seasons are independent New Mexico State (2024), Tulsa (2022) from the American Athletic Conference, North Texas (2026-27) and UTEP (2028-29) from Conference USA, Akron (2025 and 2028) and Central Michigan (2026-27) from the Mid-American Conference and Appalachian State (2023) from the Sun Belt.

FCS opponents on UW’s future schedules are Northern Colorado (2022, 2026), Portland State (2023), Idaho (2024), Cal Poly (2025), Southern Utah (2027) and Idaho State (2028).

